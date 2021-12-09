AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rainmaker Games announces the completion of its initial seed funding round, raising a total of $6.5M from such notable investors as CoinFund, Polygon Studios, Alameda Research, Republic Realm, Skyvision Capital, Animoca Brands, Merit Circle, and more. This successful seed round paves the way for Rainmaker to establish itself as the leader in the play-to-earn gaming space, which accounts for billions in annual revenue.
"We are thrilled to support Rainmaker as they make their innovative vision for the blockchain gaming space a reality," said Evan Feng, Director of Research at CoinFund. "By building a platform that services gamers, guilds, and developers, Rainmaker has a concept for the future of gaming that redefines what is possible."
Rainmaker Games is a global platform that provides a home for the Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain gaming ecosystem. They provide players free access to seamlessly play hundreds of P2E games, explore in-game content, get coaching from top global players, connect with Rainmakers around the world, and get access to an innovative NFT lending and borrowing marketplace. Rainmaker Games is the bridge between gamers and guilds with their new gamer verification system, alleviating a massive industry pain point for Guilds trying to vet thousands of gamers on their own. Now Rainmakers can level up and get Guild Verified, unlocking access to first look scouting from top guilds, worldwide.
NFTs are fast becoming the backbone of the blockchain gaming economy as many games require players to hold high-valued NFTs to engage with the game worlds. However, since many of these NFTs are prohibitively expensive, thousands of potential users are prevented from participating in the P2E space. This is especially problematic for players in developing economies, where a day's worth of gameplay can enable a player to earn substantially more than a living wage, and P2E platforms are one of the fastest growing employment segments.
"Our mission is to unlock financial freedom for the world, by empowering gamers to play, earn, learn, and connect like never before. We want to break down the barrier of entry for those who cannot afford the NFTs needed to take part in the most popular P2E games in the world," shared Will Deane, CEO of Rainmaker Games. "At the same time, we see the opportunity to serve as a platform for helping guilds find the best players. Having the largest player data platform in the world, we're a guild's best friend. They can access our database for pre-vetted players with global rankings, earnings data, location, and more. We're building the largest, most comprehensive gaming platform on the planet, and we're just getting started."
About Rainmaker Games
Rainmaker Games is the free global platform to play hundreds of P2E games - connecting gamers, games, and guilds worldwide. The platform allows gamers to seamlessly switch between games, learn about how to play, manage earnings, chat, and gain exclusive access to the NFT vault - putting gamers of all skill levels in a position to grow and earn from their play. Gamers can start as entry level players and level up to play with better NFTs, as well as get Rainmaker Guild Verified - unlocking access to first look scouting from top guilds around the world. Rainmaker is the platform where the world plays to earn, empowering gamers around the planet with free access to the P2E ecosystem.
