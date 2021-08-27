Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, has opened a new location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The store will open Friday, Aug. 27 and is located in between H&M and The Buckle – where Bella Devine was previously located. 

This is Rally House's second opening in Dayton this year and third store overall. "Our first store across from the Dayton Mall has been a tremendous success, which is why we decided to open our second store earlier this year and now with our third location at Fairfield Commons. We are opening just in time for the beginning of the football season," said CEO, Aaron Liebert. "The pride Dayton residents have for their city and teams is unreal, making it easier for us to excel in the market."   

In addition to selling local Dayton, Cincinnati and Ohio apparel, the new location will sell product for teams such as: Dayton Flyers, Dayton Dragons, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bearcats, Reds, Bengals, Indians, Browns, Cavaliers, FC Cincinnati and much more.

"Rally House is a perfect compliment to the passionate fans across all of Ohio," said Liebert. "This is our 14th store in Ohio with two more opening later this year in Cincinnati." 

Rally House also offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 90 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states. 

For more local updates, please head here: www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-fairfield-commons or follow Rally House Fairfield Commons on Facebook (@RallyFairfieldCommons) and Instagram (@RallyFairfieldCommons).

About Rally House 

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 90+ locations across nine states. 

