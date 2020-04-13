LEXINGTON, Ky., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Jason T. Fannin as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Fannin will oversee the Company's domestic and international sales and marketing operations from its Lexington, Kentucky office, with particular focus on increasing Ramaco's participation within the South American, European and Asian markets while continuing to grow its presence within the North American market.
Mr. Fannin brings to Ramaco more than two decades of coal sales and marketing experience, and is regarded as one of the top marketing executives in the industry. Prior to joining Ramaco, he had spent the past fifteen years at Contura Energy and its predecessor Alpha Natural Resources, most recently as its Senior Vice President of Metallurgical Coal Sales and Corporate Counsel – Sales.
At Contura, Mr. Fannin administered the sales and marketing of a metallurgical coal portfolio of approximately 12 million tons, as well as oversaw its logistics and sales-related quality assurance. Prior to Contura, he had also held positions at Highlands Energy Advisors and AMCI Resources.
Randall Atkins, Ramaco's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are excited to have Jason joining Ramaco to lead the sales efforts of our increasing metallurgical production. His depth of knowledge and experience in the met sales field is unparalleled. He will join Kevin Karazsia to provide what we believe will be one of the strongest sales teams in the industry. Jason will lead that effort as Ramaco plans to more than double its metallurgical production over the next several years. We are privileged to have him join us."
Mr. Fannin stated, "In just a few short years, Ramaco's experienced leadership team has developed the Company into a world-class supplier of metallurgical coal. I am thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to contributing to the further growth of Ramaco's commercial portfolio, as the Company continues to increase new production."
About Ramaco Resources, Inc.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company has five active mines operating from two mining complexes at this time.
