- Net income was $2.0 million and adjusted EBITDA was $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. - First quarter revenue was $41.9 million and revenue per ton on Company produced coal was $93 per ton, which was in excess of 15% of the Platts Index at our quality levels as of this release. - First quarter cost of sales was $30.9 million and cash costs per ton sold at Elk Creek came in at $61 per ton, which was well below our prior guidance of $63-$67 per ton, and fourth quarter 2019 results of $66 per ton. - Ramaco has meaningfully strengthened its liquidity position by undertaking a series of proactive cost reduction initiatives. In addition, the Company selectively borrowed $13.2 million in additional low coupon promissory notes in April, after having amended and extended its revolving credit facility in February, all while still maintaining industry-leading net debt and liability metrics.