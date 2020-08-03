Rambus_Logo.jpg
By Rambus Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. GAAP revenue for the second quarter was $59.9 million; licensing billings were $60.7 million, product revenue was $31.7 million, and contract and other revenue was $11.2 million. The Company also generated $62.0 million in cash provided by operating activities.

"Rambus had a superb second quarter with cash generated from operations at a 10-year high and our chip business delivering its fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue," said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus. "This tremendous performance was enabled by our sustained focus on quality and execution, demonstrating our ability to consistently deliver."

Business Review

The need for increased bandwidth, capacity and security across all data-centric applications continues to create strong sustained demand for products and solutions that improve the performance of the global data infrastructure and drive Rambus growth.

The Company's memory interface chip business continued its growth trajectory, with a fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue. This performance was driven by a combination of increased data center and OEM qualifications, and an overall increase in market demand. With the recent industry publication of the DDR5 memory specification, Rambus remains poised as a market leader to support our customers' next-generation systems.

The Rambus Silicon IP business maintained its momentum with design wins for interface and security IP at tier-1 SoC makers across data center, AI and 5G. With the availability of the cutting-edge 112G XSR SerDes for chiplets and co-packaged optics, the Company continues to deliver solutions that enable leading-edge architectures and capabilities for high-performance systems.

Quarterly Financial Review - GAAP

Three Months Ended
June 30,

(In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)

2020


2019

Revenue




Royalties

$

17.0



$

27.1


Product revenue

31.7



16.0


Contract and other revenue

11.2



15.2


 Total revenue

$

59.9



$

58.3


Cost of product revenue

$

10.3



$

6.3


Cost of contract and other revenue

$

1.5



$

2.9


Amortization of acquired intangible assets (included in total cost of revenue)

$

4.3



$

3.8


Total operating expenses (1)

$

56.2



$

82.3


Operating loss

$

(12.5)



$

(37.0)


Operating margin

(21)

%


64

%

Net loss

$

(10.8)



$

(37.0)


Diluted net loss per share

$

(0.09)



$

(0.33)


Net cash provided by operating activities

$

62.0



$

38.7



(1)

Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.2 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

Quarterly Financial Review - Non-GAAP (including operational metric) (1)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

(In millions)

2020


2019

Licensing billings (2)

$

60.7



$

64.9


Product revenue

$

31.7



$

16.0


Contract and other revenue

$

11.2



$

15.2


Cost of product revenue

$

10.3



$

6.3


Cost of contract and other revenue

$

1.5



$

2.9


Total operating expenses

$

47.7



$

54.9


Interest and other income (expense), net

$

0.1



$

0.9


Diluted share count

115



113



(1)

See "Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table included below. Note that the applicable non-GAAP measures are presented and that revenue, cost of product revenue and cost of contract and other revenue are solely presented on a GAAP basis.



(2)

Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $59.9 million, at the high end of expectations due to the Company's strong performance in its memory interface chip business. The Company also had licensing billings of $60.7 million, product revenue of $31.7 million, and contract and other revenue of $11.2 million. Rambus had total GAAP cost of revenue of $16.1 million and operating expenses of $56.2 million. The Company also had total non-GAAP operating expenses of $59.5 million (which includes non-GAAP cost of revenue), below the low end of its expectations through its cost management actions. Due to the Company's strong performance and cost management actions, its revenue and profit were at the high end of its expectations. The Company had GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.09. The Company's basic share count was 114 million shares and its diluted share count would have been 115 million shares.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2020 were $486.1 million, an increase of $50.7 million from March 31, 2020, mainly due to $62.0 million in cash provided by operating activities, the highest quarterly cash generation in over 10 years.

2020 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company will discuss its full revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2020 during its upcoming conference call. The following table sets forth third quarter outlook for other measures.

(In millions)

GAAP


Non-GAAP (1)

Licensing billings (2)

$55 - $61


$55 - $61

Product revenue

$29 - $35


$29 - $35

Contract and other revenue

$10 - $16


$10 - $16

Total operating costs and expenses

$76 - $72


$64 - $60

Interest and other income (expense), net

$2


$0

Diluted share count

116


116


(1)

See "Reconciliation of GAAP Forward Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward Looking Estimates" table included below. Note that the applicable non-GAAP measures are presented, and that revenue is solely presented on a GAAP basis.



(2)

Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences. This metric is the same for both GAAP and non-GAAP presentations.

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $55 million and $61 million. The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $9 million and $15 million, product revenue to be between $29 million and $35 million and contract and other revenue to be between $10 million and $16 million. Revenue is not without risk and achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales, solutions licensing among other matters.

The Company also expects operating costs and expenses to be between $76 million and $72 million. Additionally, the Company expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $64 million and $60 million. These expectations also assume non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net, of $0 million, tax rate of 24% and diluted share count of 116 million, and exclude stock-based compensation expense ($7 million), amortization expense ($5 million), non-cash interest expense on convertible notes ($2 million) and interest income related to the significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements ($3 million).

Conference Call:

Rambus management will discuss the results of the quarter during a conference call scheduled for 2:00pm PT today. The call, audio and slides will be available online at investor.rambus.com and a replay will be available for the next week at the following numbers: (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with ID# 1788075.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

In the commentary set forth above and in the financial statements included in this earnings release, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: operating expenses and interest and other income (expense), net. In computing each of these non-GAAP financial measures, the following items were considered as discussed below: stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense, restructuring charges, impairment of assets held for sale, amortization expense, escrow settlement refund, non-cash interest expense and certain other one-time adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate for both its own assessment of, and to show investors, how the Company's performance compares to other periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial statements contained in this release.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense. These expenses primarily relate to employee stock options, employee stock purchase plans, and employee non-vested equity stock and non-vested stock units. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because such expenses are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. Additionally, given the fact that other companies may grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation expense permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's results with peer companies.

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense. These expenses include all direct costs of certain acquisitions and the reported periods' portion of any retention bonus expense associated with the acquisitions. The Company excludes these expenses in order to provide better comparability between periods as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the Company's operations.

Restructuring charges. These charges may consist of severance, contractual retention payments, exit costs and other charges and are excluded because such charges are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.

Impairment of assets held for sale. These charges consist of non-cash charges to assets held for sale and are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity.

Amortization expense. The Company incurs expenses for the amortization of intangible assets acquired in acquisitions. The Company excludes these items because these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts arise from the Company's prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company's core business.

Escrow settlement refund. The Company received a refund from an escrow settlement related to a prior acquisition. The Company excludes these items because these receipts are not reflective of ongoing operating results. These amounts arise from the Company's prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company's core business.

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes. The Company incurs non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes. The Company excludes non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes to provide more accurate comparisons of the Company's results with other peer companies and to more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations.

Income tax adjustments. For purposes of internal forecasting, planning and analyzing future periods that assume net income from operations, the Company estimates a fixed, long-term projected tax rate of approximately 24 percent for both 2020 and 2019, which consists of estimated U.S. federal and state tax rates, and excludes tax rates associated with certain items such as withholding tax, tax credits, deferred tax asset valuation allowance and the release of any deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Accordingly, the Company has applied these tax rates to its non-GAAP financial results for all periods in the relevant years to assist the Company's planning.

On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as significant gains or losses from contingencies that the Company may exclude in deriving its non-GAAP financial measures if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a premier Silicon IP and chip provider that makes data faster and safer. With 30 years of innovation, we continue to develop the foundational technology for all modern computing systems. Leveraging our semiconductor expertise, Rambus solutions speed performance, expand capacity and improve security for today's most demanding applications. From data center and edge to artificial intelligence and automotive, our interface and security IP, and memory interface chips enable SoC and system designers to deliver their vision of the future. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to Rambus' expectations regarding operating results and business opportunities, growth in product and service offerings and product revenue, expected benefits of our merger, acquisition and divestiture activity and related integration, and financial guidance for the third quarter of 2020, including licensing billings and revenue estimates, operating costs and expenses, interest and other income (expense), net and estimated, fixed, long-term projected tax rates on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, as appropriate. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Rambus' management. Actual results may differ materially. Rambus' business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus' periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the potential adverse impacts related to, or arising from, the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Rambus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact:

Rahul Mathur
Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Rambus Inc.
(408) 462-8000
rmathur@rambus.com

 

Rambus Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



June 30,
2020


December 31,
2019

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

103,275



$

102,176


Marketable securities

382,802



305,488


Accounts receivable

35,198



44,039


Unbilled receivables

155,448



184,366


Inventories

11,554



10,086


Prepaids and other current assets

17,970



18,524


Total current assets

706,247



664,679


Intangible assets, net

45,624



54,900


Goodwill

183,222



183,465


Property, plant and equipment, net

50,858



44,714


Operating lease right-of-use assets

31,407



37,020


Deferred tax assets

5,350



4,574


Unbilled receivables, long-term

289,044



343,703


Other assets

4,895



5,931


Total assets

$

1,316,647



$

1,338,986






LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

14,016



$

9,549


Accrued salaries and benefits

16,170



20,291


Deferred revenue

10,841



11,947


Income taxes payable, short-term

20,044



19,142


Operating lease liabilities

4,463



6,357


Other current liabilities

17,924



18,893


Total current liabilities

83,458



86,179


Long-term liabilities:




Convertible notes, long-term

152,359



148,788


Long-term operating lease liabilities

37,626



39,889


Long-term income taxes payable

50,472



60,094


Deferred tax liabilities

14,724



13,846


Other long-term liabilities

12,818



19,272


Total long-term liabilities

267,999



281,889


Total stockholders' equity

965,190



970,918


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,316,647



$

1,338,986


 

Rambus Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenue:








Royalties

$

16,957



$

27,050



$

36,651



$

51,903


Product revenue

31,725



16,031



62,453



24,995


Contract and other revenue

11,248



15,216



24,815



29,783


 Total revenue

59,930



58,297



123,919



106,681


Cost of revenue:








Cost of product revenue (1)

10,277



6,310



20,620



10,737


Cost of contract and other revenue

1,535



2,910



2,733



5,818


Amortization of acquired intangible assets

4,336



3,807



8,680



7,670


 Total cost of revenue

16,148



13,027



32,033



24,225


Gross profit

43,782



45,270



91,886



82,456


Operating expenses:








Research and development (1)

34,688



37,890



71,352



78,509


Sales, general and administrative (1)

21,310



23,794



44,205



50,314


Amortization of acquired intangible assets

248



1,114



596



2,239


Restructuring charges



2,528



836



2,859


Change in fair value of earn-out liability





(1,800)




Impairment of assets held for sale



16,990





16,990


 Total operating expenses

56,246



82,316



115,189



150,911


Operating loss

(12,464)



(37,046)



(23,303)



(68,455)


Interest income and other income (expense), net

4,597



6,972



10,971



14,385


Interest expense

(2,580)



(2,534)



(5,135)



(4,805)


Interest and other income (expense), net

2,017



4,438



5,836



9,580


Loss before income taxes

(10,447)



(32,608)



(17,467)



(58,875)


Provision for income taxes

334



4,372



1,297



4,681


Net loss

$

(10,781)



$

(36,980)



$

(18,764)



$

(63,556)


Net loss per share:








Basic

$

(0.09)



$

(0.33)



$

(0.17)



$

(0.58)


Diluted

$

(0.09)



$

(0.33)



$

(0.17)



$

(0.58)


Weighted average shares used in per share calculation








Basic

113,572



110,875



113,240



110,287


Diluted

113,572



110,875



113,240



110,287





















(1) Total stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is presented as follows:



Three Months Ended
 June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Cost of product revenue

$



$

1



$



$

2


Research and development

$

2,515



$

3,058



$

5,128



$

6,268


Sales, general and administrative

$

4,192



$

4,021



$

7,651



$

7,999


 

Rambus Inc.
Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2020


2019

Total operating expenses

$

56,246



$

82,316


Adjustments:




Stock-based compensation expense

(6,707)



(7,080)


Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense

(1,577)




Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(248)



(1,114)


Restructuring charges



(2,528)


Impairment of assets held for sale



(16,990)


Escrow settlement refund



296


Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$

47,714



$

54,900






Interest and other income (expense), net

$

2,017



$

4,438


Adjustments:




Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements

(3,697)



(5,288)


Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes

1,798



1,702


Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

$

118



$

852






 

Rambus Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Forward Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward Looking Estimates
(In millions)
(Unaudited)


2020 Third Quarter Outlook

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020


Low


High

Forward-looking operating costs and expenses

$

75.6



$

71.6


Adjustments:




Stock-based compensation expense

(7.0)



(7.0)


Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(4.5)



(4.5)


Forward-looking Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses

$

64.1



$

60.1






Forward-looking interest and other income (expense), net

$

1.5



$

1.5


Adjustments:




Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements

(3.3)



(3.3)


Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes

1.8



1.8


Forward-looking Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

$

0.0



$

0.0


 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.