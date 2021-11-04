BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rampart IC, a Birmingham-based medical device company specializing in radiation shielding and orthopedic protection, has signed four separate distribution agreements that secure distribution throughout most European countries and within the Middle East. Rampart IC has achieved the CE marking, indicating that the product has been assessed by the manufacturer and deemed to meet European Union (EU) safety, health and environmental protection requirements. This marking is required for all commercial products to be marketed in the EU.
EPS Vascular, headquartered in Sweden, will distribute Rampart IC throughout Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Ireland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Vascular Perspectives, headquartered in England, will distribute within England, Scotland and Wales. Bioquantek, headquartered in Rome, will distribute throughout Italy, including San Marino and Vatican City. Gulf House Medical System will distribute to the Kingdom of Bahrain and eastern Saudi Arabia.
Earlier this year, Rampart IC announced its first international distribution agreement with Wilhelm Integrated Solutions, serving Australia and New Zealand. Rampart manages direct sales within the United States.
The Rampart M1128 is a device developed for interventional cardiologists (ICs), but has found its way into several interventional specialties. Interventionalists and their teams spend extended time in catheterization labs and, therefore, rank as the occupation with the highest level of radiation exposure in the world1. ICs often face debilitating injuries resulting from the 20-30 pound lead aprons traditionally worn to reduce radiation exposure2. Sixty percent of cardiologists suffer from work-related back issues, with many physicians experiencing ruptured discs and other chronic spinal problems that often require surgery.
The Rampart IC system is in use with American healthcare systems including Ascension, Sutter Health and Northwell. The technology has been adopted by prestigious medical institutions like Emory University Healthcare System and UAB Medicine.
"We appreciate our international partners who are facilitating global adoption of Rampart, as it's a solution for a universal problem," said Tom Livingston, Rampart IC Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Bob Foster's mission to create a safer cath lab experience for himself and his colleagues in Alabama will benefit future generations of ICs worldwide, who will not have to endure the injuries associated with heavy lead aprons. Our partners share our vision and mission to facilitate quality care for patients without compromising the health and safety of ICs."
"Rampart technology makes the cath lab environment safer for everyone," said Jonathan Hill, interventional cardiologist, Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust. "Performing procedures without lead transforms the operator experience. A simple idea, beautifully executed."
"EPS Vascular and our wider interventional group across Europe, who form part of the SISK Healthcare Group, are excited to partner with Rampart IC to bring their game changing radiation protection into the Nordic, former Eastern Europe, Ireland, Germany and Benelux markets," said Joakim Erikson, CEO, EPS Healthcare. "EPS see a great need to protect our interventional customers and their teams from the occupational injuries that are prevalent in this space globally and we are committed to providing a solution that both offers superior radiation protection as well as protection against orthopedic injury."
"The successful introduction of Rampart will allow health care professionals (HCP) to continue to deliver life saving treatments to patients without incurring the risks of chronic exposure to ionising radiation," said Professor James Spratt, Interventional Cardiologist, St Georges, University of London, UK. This should allow further development of percutaneous treatments and prolong the careers of HCPs working within the field."
"I believe that the use of Rampart protection system will be fundamental for radiation protection in our team and will be of great help in significantly reducing orthopedic disability among my teammates," said Professor Giuseppe Sangiorgi, Interventional Cardiologist, Policlinico Tor Vergata, Rome, Italy.
Rampart IC is a Birmingham, Alabama-based medical device company specializing in radiation shielding. Praised by the leading interventional cardiologists in the field, Rampart's technologies have been adopted by prestigious health systems around the globe, including Ascension, Sutter Health and Northwell, and by renowned institutions like Emory University Healthcare System and UAB Medicine.
