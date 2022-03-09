BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rampart IC, a medical device company specializing in radiation shielding and orthopedic protection, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Japan Lifeline (JLL), securing distribution to the Japanese market. The product should launch this year, pending regulatory approval.
Known for their expertise in the cardiovascular field, JLL is a full service manufacturer and distributor of medical devices in Japan. Japan is currently the second-largest medical device market in the world, after the United States.
The Rampart M1128 is a device developed for interventional cardiologists (ICs), but has found its way into several interventional specialties. Interventionalists and their teams spend extended time in catheterization labs and, therefore, rank as the occupation with the highest level of radiation exposure in the world(1). ICs often face debilitating injuries resulting from the 20-30 pound lead aprons traditionally worn to reduce radiation exposure(2). Sixty percent of cardiologists suffer from work-related back issues, with many physicians experiencing ruptured discs and other chronic spinal problems that often require surgery(2).
The Rampart M1128 is a fully adjustable and portable system equipped with radiation-attenuating panels that have 1mm lead equivalency, creating a wide shielding area, protecting the physician and surrounding medical personnel. The electric device is easily configured and adjusted, allowing for subtle positioning to suit the body shape of the patient.
"We are excited and honored to work with Japan Lifeline on this important topic of occupational protection. We are aligned in our mission to protect interventional teams in Japan, one of the largest medical markets in the world. Our global partners are facilitating adoption of Rampart because it is a solution for a universal problem," said Tom Livingston, Rampart IC Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Bob Foster's mission to create a safer cath lab experience for himself and his colleagues will benefit future generations of interventionalists worldwide. Our partners share our vision and mission to facilitate quality care for patients, without compromising the health and safety of the interventional team."
"Based on our long experience in the cardiovascular space, we believe that there is a great need to reduce the radiation exposure and physical burden of the medical professionals," said Keisuke Suzuki with Japan Lifeline. "By expanding the number of facilities that adopt this product, Japan Lifeline will strive to support the medical professionals so that they can provide high quality medical care to their patients with confidence."
JLL joins Rampart's group of global distribution partners including the parent company Uniphar in Europe which owns EPS in Scandinavia and sub-distributors in eastern Europe; M3 Medical in Ireland; Correct Medical in Germany, and Angiocare in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Vascular Perspectives distributes to the United Kingdom; Nexamedic to Switzerland; Bioquantek to Italy; Biomed Solutions to Cyprus; Gulf House Medical to Bahrain, Eastern Saudi Arabia and Kuwait; Heartbeat Medical to UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Egypt; Wilhelm Integrated Solutions to Australia, and Universal Link to Brunei.
The Rampart IC system is in use with American healthcare systems including Ascension, Sutter Health and Northwell. The technology has been adopted by renowned medical institutions like Emory University Healthcare System and University of Alabama at Birmingham Medical Center.
Rampart IC is a Birmingham, Alabama-based medical device company specializing in radiation shielding. Praised by the leading interventional cardiologists in the field, Rampart's technologies have been adopted by prestigious health systems around the globe.
