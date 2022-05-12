CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), ended in 03/31/2022. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 1Q22 are as follows:

  • Consolidated Net Revenue amounted to R$ 2.5 billion in 1Q22, 29.5% up from 1Q21.
  • International market revenues amounted to US$ 99.9 million in 1Q22, 48.2% up from the same period in 2021.
  • Consolidated EBITDA reached R$ 401.4 million in 1Q22, 15.0% up from 1Q21, with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 16.2%.
  • Net Profit amounted to R$ 130.1 million, with net margin of 5.3% in 1Q22.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

May 13, 2022, Friday

11:00 AM Brasília, 10:00 AM New York and 3:00 PM London

Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/ten-events/#/webinar?evento=ConferenciadeResultados1T22-Randon_221

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301546614.html

SOURCE Randon S.A.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.