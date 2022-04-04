Cambridge Federal (CF), Cambridge Forensics (dba) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Randy Butschillinger as the Director and Managing Partner of Cambridge Forensic's Law Enforcement Division.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cambridge Federal (CF), Cambridge Forensics (dba) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Randy Butschillinger as the Director and Managing Partner of Cambridge Forensic's Law Enforcement Division.
CF is pleased to announce the launching of it's new product lines offered from the SmartWater Group. Mr. Butschillinger has seven years of leadership experience promoting SmartWater Group products in the US. He is a SmartWater Certified Law Enforcement Trainer, U.S. Air Force Veteran, former Law Enforcement, and has over two decades experience leading unique law enforcement initiatives.
Cambridge Forensics is headquartered in Punta Gorda, Florida, has created a research and development lab investigating unique solutions leveraging the SmartWater Group Law Enforcement products and services, supply chain tracking and tracing initiatives, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and developing Virtual Reality (VR) cloud-based training solutions.
CF specializes in unique forensics, supply chain, and various training programs. CF also operates an External Quality of Care Reviews (EQR) contract for a state Department of Health Agency, CF also operates a Biometrics Capture and LiveScan fingerprinting services, and develops and provides Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) training via a cloud-based training platform.
About Cambridge Federal, LLC / Cambridge Forensics (dba): CF is a certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone).
CF is creating a Research and Development lab; investigating unique forensic solutions that will secure and validate the supply chain, provide medical professionals with contagious disease training, and supports law enforcement initiatives. CF is committed to fostering economic development, investment, and career opportunities for the surrounding community.
For more information on Cambridge Federal, please visit https://c-fed.com/. Reach out to us at randy_b@cambridgefederal.com or call 410-221-7546.
Randy Butschillinger (Director of Law Enforcement) LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/randy-butschillinger-238178126
Kelli Clark (Office Manager) LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/kelli-clark-41091697
Michael Ross (CEO) LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/michaelcross1
