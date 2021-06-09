EVERETT, Wash., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RANDYS Worldwide is proud to announce the promotion of Michael Naish to Vice President of Sales for the organization, the company announced.
For over 15 years, Naish has overseen sales organizations from top dealerships in the motorcycle industry to automotive parts sales for RANDYS Worldwide. Mike's tenure at RANDYS began as a Sales Manager whose affinity to building customer relationships runs deep. His energy in team development along with a keen eye to the bottom line placed him in a position for long-term growth with the company.
"Mike's commitment to developing what is probably the best sales and technical support group in drivetrain, and his talent and organizational skills, have been significant to the strategic growth of the company", says Kevin Kaestner, President and CEO at RANDYS. "Mike is just a great guy to be around and his energy is nothing but positive and contagious".
"From the first day working at RANDYS, I saw the opportunity to build a world-class group of technical experts in drivetrain, not just an ordinary sales group. The ability to find the right balance in sales and technical expertise has been a goal of mine. RANDYS is an exciting company to be with considering the people in the company and commitment from our management team to drive sales. I'm honored to have received the title and continue to provide new initiatives for continued growth: said Mike Naish.
ABOUT RANDYS Worldwide
Established in 1982 and based in Everett, Washington, RANDYS Worldwide® is the leading distributor of aftermarket drivetrain and performance parts for the general automotive, motorsports, and off-road enthusiast. With a variety of products for cars, SUVs, and light duty trucks, RANDYS' core business is focused on the distribution and manufacturing of parts through four major company brands: RANDYS Worldwide, Yukon Gear & Axle®, USA Standard Gear® and Zumbrota Drivetrain. RANDYS also has the industry's only fully integrated differential search finder, DiffWizard that provides consumers with direct search results on their specific drivetrain needs. To learn more about RANDYS Worldwide, visit http://www.randysworldwide.com.
