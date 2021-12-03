ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RangeWater Real Estate has hired Alp Kirmizioglu as the Director of Construction. In his role, Kirmizioglu manages the construction, design management and quality control functions for the 11,000 units RangeWater has in active development across eight states, and he's responsible for launching the in-house construction division.
As a licensed general contractor in 10 states, Kirmizioglu brings more than a decade of construction management and contracting experience to RangeWater, the fully integrated multifamily real estate company.
"Alp is a great addition to the RangeWater team and arrives at a time when our growth needs to be supported by in-house construction. We are breaking ground on more and more development sites each year, and it just makes sense to have someone of Alp's caliber at the helm," said Steven Shores, CEO and President at RangeWater.
Founded in 2006, privately owned RangeWater acquires, develops, manages and invests in multifamily communities across the Southeastern and Southwestern United States and has a portfolio in excess of $5.4 billion.
Kirmizioglu currently is building his team and ramping up as RangeWater breaks ground on their first construction-led project this spring.
"Over the years, RangeWater has grown very carefully and conservatively – but the time has come to build the in-house construction division to support the growth and that's why I'm so excited to join the team," added Kirmizioglu. "Our initial focus will be on the garden-style, suburban apartments, as opposed to more complex urban projects. We are here to help with the expansion and definitely plan to continue using all of our construction partners we've grown with."
Prior to joining RangeWater, Kirmizioglu worked with companies like Cortland, KATERRA, and McCarthy. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering/Construction Management from Middle East Technical University in Turkey, a Master's degree in Civil Engineering/Construction Management from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA in Finance/Strategy from the Emory University's Goizueta Business School.
About RangeWater Real Estate
RangeWater is a fully integrated multifamily real estate company creating fulfilling experiences for its partners, clients, residents and employees across the Sun Belt. The Atlanta-based company has acquired and developed more than 30,000 multifamily units since its inception in 2006 representing in excess of $5.4 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater currently manages a balanced portfolio of over 68,000 multifamily units across 11 states. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Tampa and Salt Lake City, RangeWater targets high job growth markets with demand for new housing. For more information, visit http://www.LiveRangeWater.com.
