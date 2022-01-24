NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RapidRatings, the leading provider of financial health data and analytics, announced dates and expanded programming for the next annual summit, titled Underline, featuring a live-streamed keynote by James H. Gellert, Chairman & CEO of RapidRatings. While full virtual programming of the summit will be exclusive to members of RapidRatings' FHR Exchange™—from February 8th through to February 10th—the February 8th keynote will be streamed via LinkedIn Live beginning at 9:30 AM EST and open to the general public.
This event is now the fourth annual summit featuring unique perspectives from preeminent supplier and third-party risk officers, and the second in a virtual series after last year's summit, ReAlign, was reimagined for the pandemic era.
Underline will expand on that previous programming with the inclusion of three member-led panels, a fireside chat, four new industry-focused round tables, and a public-facing keynote: Risk in the New Age; The Next Wave of Supply Chain (and what to do about it).
"As a company committed to strengthening business relationships, it's incredibly important that we not only facilitate daily moments of collaboration and transparency through our platform, The FHR Exchange, but create larger opportunities for clients, suppliers, vendors, and other third parties to gather safely, share learnings, and swap ideas," said Nitin K. Walia, Chief Client Officer at RapidRatings. "While all members of The FHR Exchange will be able to benefit from the full programming, we also wanted to extend that dialogue and space to any professional that might benefit from hearing our data-based perspective. This year's summit theme, Underline, emphasizes the positive practices that have gotten folks through the pandemic era, beginning by doubling down on what matters most—more trust between business partners."
Registration for the keynote is now open—anyone with a LinkedIn account can register for free here.
About RapidRatings
RapidRatings® sets the standard for financial health transparency between business partners, transforming the way the world's leading companies manage enterprise and financial risk. RapidRatings provides the most sophisticated analysis of the financial health of public and private companies in over 140 countries worldwide. The company's predictive analytics provide insights into how suppliers, vendors, and other third parties are likely to perform. For more information, visit rapidratings.com.
