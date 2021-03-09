RALEIGH, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, focused on delivering managed cloud solutions to the mid-market and small enterprise, welcomes Brian Baker to the team as a senior cloud solutions consultant for Raleigh, North Carolina. Reporting to Director of Sales, East Andrew Laughter, Baker is dedicated to executing on the company's go-to-market and sales strategy within the region.
"When RapidScale expanded its headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, our local office grew from a handful of employees to over 100 in just two years. The area is rich with top talent and we're thrilled to add Brian to our roster," said Bob Buchanan, executive vice president, sales for RapidScale. "Today, there are numerous business use cases for cloud computing with widespread market demand. There is a healthy appetite to move to the cloud, but many organizations lack the time, internal resources, or knowledge to ensure success. That's where we come in. I'm looking forward to teaming with Brian as we aggressively expand our regional strategy to serve customers as they launch their cloud journey."
Baker has spent his entire career in the technology sector within North Carolina. Before joining the RapidScale team, he held several sales and business development leadership positions. Baker served as vice president of business development, southeast for Sentinel Data Centers and during his tenure, Sentinel was acquired by CyrusOne for $490M. Additionally, he served as vice president of sales at Hosted Solutions, where he defined the company's sales strategy and grew company revenue from $9M to $49M in less than four years, which led to an acquisition by ABRY Partners for $144M.
"Brian has a very distinguished career in IT. We are thrilled to have an industry vet and technology expert serving customers in a region where cloud services are in high demand," said Laughter. "Our clients will benefit from his extensive expertise and strategic technology partnership when it comes to finding the right cloud solution for their businesses."
In 2010, Baker was awarded the prestigious "40 Under 40" award from the Triangle Business Journal, in recognition of his business accomplishments and community involvement. He held a seat on the board of directors for the North Carolina Technology Association and previously served as president of the North Carolina chapter of AFCOM. His renowned reputation of driving tremendous profit to his sales organizations demonstrates his ability to successfully acquire and gain the trust of his clients.
"I am very excited to join RapidScale and help grow our business here in North Carolina. The marketplace is yearning for a cloud computing service provider that partners with companies to increase IT productivity, improve security and empower remote workforce efficiency," said Baker. "RapidScale has established itself as an industry-leading provider with an excellent technology platform and a first-class team whose collaborative approach to technology will be well received by the community."
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empowering remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state, and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Nikki Salazar
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
