RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomes Zack Wojenski to the company as a senior director of operations. In this role, Wojenski is responsible for supporting the entire customer lifecycle including implementation, service delivery, client support, project management, and systems architecture. He will report to RapidScale's General Manager and Vice President Duane Barnes.
"As our customer base continues to expand, it's critical that we consistently provide a seamless cloud experience for our clients," said Duane. "Zack's leadership experience and technical expertise will greatly contribute to the team's mission in providing long-term cloud strategies and high-quality service for our customers."
Before RapidScale, Wojenski was the director of global SaaS operations and delivery at CA Technologies, serving customers across the globe. As a recognized "barrier breaker" technology leader, he was instrumental in building, scaling, and supporting the company's SaaS business through organic growth and acquisition, driving results for the organization and its clients. He has more than twenty years of leadership and technology experience managing data centers, cloud infrastructures, SaaS products, contact centers, and enterprise infrastructure environments across the globe. He held senior leadership positions at Exult, Hewitt Associates, Hosted Solutions, Bloodhound Technologies, and Verisk Analytics.
"My focus is to ensure the team scales and excels as RapidScale continues to grow and evolve our product portfolio," said Zack. "I'm thrilled to be a part of an organization that is dedicated to being true technology partners for our customers to fully understand and prioritize their business needs. I'm looking forward to utilizing my skills to support our team members in continuing to deliver an exceptional customer experience."
Wojenski has helped developed high-performing, geographically diverse organizations that provide exceptional customer service. He holds multiple industry and technical certifications, including AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, ITIL Service Management, and MCSE. Many clients from different industries trust his partnership as he is knowledgeable about many compliance regulations such as PCI, FedRAMP, Visa ACS, and HIPAA.
Wojenski has proudly served our country as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps before beginning his IT career. He is based in Apex, North Carolina where he lives with his wife and two children.
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state, and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Nikki Salazar
Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
SOURCE RapidScale