NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS, a New York-based emergency response technology company, today announced a $21 million funding round led by Transformation Capital, a leading digital health growth equity fund. The round also included participation from C5 Capital, a leader in cyber security, Laerdal Million Lives Fund, a global health fund focused on life-saving impact, and existing investors.
First responders globally are facing unprecedented challenges amidst COVID-19. RapidSOS will use the funding to extend its work with 4,700+ public safety agencies globally – providing health, connected building, wearable, telematics, and other critical data to first responders to empower faster and smarter emergency response.
"First responders are doing incredible work during this unprecedented pandemic," said Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS. "With this funding, we can further connect health information from the patient in need, to first responders on scene, all the way to hospital systems, driving our mission to create a safer, stronger future where technology and people work together to save lives."
RapidSOS has developed the world's first emergency response data platform, which links life-saving data from more than 350 million connected devices and mobile apps directly to 911 and first responders, sharing real-time information such as a caller's name, location, and opt-in health information. This data is critical to helping 911 centers accelerate response, especially in the millions of emergencies where it is challenging for the caller to speak.
"Prior to RapidSOS, most emergency medical treatment had to occur without even knowing the patient's name, much less any other data about the patient," said Todd Cozzens, Managing Partner at Transformation Capital. "RapidSOS has transformed the way we respond to emergencies and we are excited to help them extend that reach into healthcare."
"911 and first responder systems are critical pieces of our global infrastructure," said Admiral Michael Mullen, Operating Partner at C5 Capital and 17th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "I'm excited by the partnership between RapidSOS and thousands of public safety agencies to digitize emergency response."
This new funding brings the company's total funding to $107 million and comes just over six months after RapidSOS announced the close of a $55 million round led by Energy Impact Partners.
Built in partnership with public safety, RapidSOS's emergency response data platform securely and automatically links life-saving data from connected devices, apps, and profiles directly to over 4,700 emergency communications centers nationwide. Public safety agencies that do not have access to RapidSOS can sign up for free at www.rapidsosportal.com.
About RapidSOS
In partnership with Public Safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices directly to 911 and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,700 Emergency Communications Centers, protecting 90%+ of people in the US, across 150 million emergencies annually. Together with innovative companies certified as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting the nation's heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually.
To learn more about our technology that's protecting lives, visit www.rapidsos.com.
