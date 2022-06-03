As The Official Beer of Moderation™, RationAle Brewing is expanding its team alongside its growing line of non-alcoholic craft beers, currently shipping nationwide and in select West Coast retailers
RationAle Brewing, the brand delivering The Brews without the Booze™, announced today the appointment of CPG sales, commercial and operational leader, Bryan Carlin, as its Chief Growth Officer, helping to support the national rollout of RationAle's non-alcoholic craft beer product line, giving alcohol-conscious consumers and craft beer enthusiasts alike something to celebrate.
Carlin brings more than 25 years of consumer goods' sales experience, having worked across multiple beverage categories from the distributor to the supplier side, with companies such as Miller Brewing Company, Red Bull, Evian Water and, most recently, Bang Energy, as Senior Director of National Sales.
As Chief Growth Officer, Carlin will lead the company's growth efforts, including the buildout of its team and strategic partnerships with distributors and retailers, fueling the expansion of RationAle Brewing into new markets and beer fridges, across the West Coast and beyond.
"Bryan is a CPG street warrior who has been alongside me in the trenches many times over, throughout our careers together," shares Jamie Fay, Founder and CEO of RationAle Brewing. "His deep experience within large beverage brands, distributor partnerships, category management, sales execution, and developing high-performing teams will ensure we consistently crush it with all the opportunities coming RationAle's way and the commitments we make to our customers and consumers."
Founded in 2021 by industry veteran Fay, RationAle Brewing has added variety, flavor and innovation to the fast-growing U.S. non-alcohol beer category — which grew from $200M in 2020 to $298M in 2021 — as rational options to enjoy craft beer in moderation. All of RationAle's flavor-forward brews are made with high-quality ingredients and in small batches, mimicking the bold, refreshing taste of traditional craft beer.
"Joining Jamie on this venture with RationAle has been nothing short of exciting, thus far, and couldn't be a better fit for the expertise and experience I'm bringing from my previous roles in the beverage industry," said Carlin. "Seeing the strong response from customers, already, and the category data that shows non-alc craft beer is here to stay, I'm eager to help build upon and share RationAle's mission of being a leader in the non-alcoholic beverage space by offering a more fun, approachable and high-quality craft beer experience for all. I couldn't be more ready for the epic journey that lies ahead."
This year, RationAle also took on equity partners, Zach Minard, Founder of Tall Trees Design Co. — an independent branding and design studio with extensive craft beer experience — and Jess Windell, Founder and CEO of Maven Consulting — a performance PR and consulting firm specializing in CPG food and beverage — to support the go-to-market strategy and growth of the brand, alongside Fay.
RationAle's "Brews without the Booze" are available via http://www.RationAleBrewing.com and continue to carve out desirable beer-fridge real estate in strategic West Coast retail and on-premise partners, including Seaside Market, Mollie Stones, Market of Choice, Erewhon Market, Mother's Market, MRKT SPACE, Lassens and Brewsters Beer Garden.
To learn more and shop for RationAle Brewing, visit http://www.rationalebrewing.com.
About RationAle Brewing:
RationAle Brewing offers an innovative variety of small-batch, non-alcoholic craft beers for those seeking to embrace moderation while drinking consciously and living boldly.
Founded in 2021 by Jamie Fay and officially launching into the non-alcohol craft beer category in early 2022, RationAle is rooted in the idea of embracing moderation without sacrifice, quickly establishing itself as the official beer of moderation.
RationAle's first three products — Totally Rational Citrus Hazy IPA, Rational Vibes Cerveza, and The Original West Coast IPA — are produced using a proprietary distillation technology to gently remove alcohol from the brewed beer, with minimal effects to its integrity and overall quality. All brews are now available online at http://www.rationalebrewing.com, shipping nationwide.
