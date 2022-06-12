Raybow PharmaScience will attend the 2022 BIO International Convention. This is the second major convention Raybow has attended in the past month and is a sign of rising confidence that in-person events are making a comeback. Raybow EVP Peter Halkjaer-Knudsen will make the trip from Denmark along with the U.S. team to meet with a number of biotechs to discuss Raybow's R&D and manufacturing expertise in the growing field of Green Chemistry.
As the Covid pandemic began, in-person events quickly became a thing of the past. While Raybow was quick to utilize technology to connect with clients, this return to in-person events is very welcome.
"For the last couple of years in-person events have been continuously postponed or moved and we have seen a real reluctance for people to commit to meeting in person. The past couple of months we have seen a shift back to in-person events in both Europe and the U.S.," added Halkjaer-Knudsen.
The annual BIO International Convention, hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), is the world's largest industry gathering and brings together thousands of global biotechnology and biopharmaceutical leaders. The four-day, in-person event includes networking, programming, and partnering opportunities.
The Raybow team has been successful in setting up a number of meetings with current partners as well as several emerging biotechs, something that has been a challenge in a digital only world.
"We were forced to use technology to connect with our clients and partners these past couple years. It's made us efficient but it's hard to replicate the serendipitous connections that happen at an in-person event," said Halkjaer-Knudsen.
Raybow PharmaScience
Raybow is a global CDMO with 5 sites for pre-clinical chemical development through commercial launch of drug substance. We have taken medicinal chemistry processes and scaled them up to multi-ton scale for commercial launch.
Green Chemistry Focus
Sustainable chemistry is the future of our industry. Raybow has committed significant resources to R&D and production methods that are better for the planet.
