WALTHAM, Mass., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) will issue its first quarter 2020 earnings press release on Thursday, May 7, prior to the stock market opening. A conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. It comprises four industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Its 195,000 employees deliver solutions that push the boundaries in quantum physics, electric propulsion, directed energy, hypersonics, avionics and cybersecurity. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
