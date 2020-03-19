PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and hygiene company RB, maker of Lysol, Air Wick, Mucinex, Enfamil and more, today announced a collaboration with life sciences knowledge discovery platform company Eagle Genomics. Following a successful pilot program, the collaboration is expected to accelerate RB's research and development process to simplify the development of new and improved consumer products.
"As a company driven by innovation, RB collaborates with partners who bring powerful new capabilities to the table so we can deliver disruptive ideas to the market, which is exactly why we're working with Eagle Genomics," said Chris Jones, Vice President of R&D Hygiene at RB. "Already with the use of Eagle Genomics' application of data science and machine learning modeling, RB has been able to accelerate scientific discovery of novel antimicrobial compounds beyond traditional capabilities, which is especially important given today's health landscape."
The collaboration will enable RB to continue its relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world by further digitizing the company's research and development technical expertise, allowing for faster innovation and product development to meet increasing consumer needs in important hygiene and health categories.
"With this partnership, Eagle Genomics and RB will create a collaborative, cloud-based data management and analytics platform on which RB will be able to organize and compound their R&D technical expertise," said Anthony Finbow, CEO at Eagle Genomics. "We're proud that our platform will allow RB to prioritize discovery and invention of viable new products for consumers all over the world, particularly in exciting new research areas such as the microbiome."
In its initial case study, RB utilized Eagle Genomics' platform algorithms to process over 50 databases and 140,000 publications containing nearly 100,000,000 compounds in record time. Each database was analyzed alongside RB's in-house data and expertise, according to its relevance, accessibility, stability, and the quality of data. The effort resulted in accelerated learnings which provided positive proof that expanded use of the platform will enhance RB's overall R&D capabilities.
About RB
RB* is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes.
Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Mucinex, Delsym, Durex, K-Y, Clearasil, Airborne, Digestive Advantage, MegaRed, Move Free, Neuriva, Lysol, Finish, Woolite and Air Wick.
RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide.
For more information visit www.rb.com/US
*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies
About Eagle Genomics
Eagle Genomics' award-winning AI augmented knowledge discovery platform, the [edatascientist] is revolutionizing how scientists conduct life sciences research and is bridging the gap between data and insight in a rapid, systematic and traceable way. It puts data science at the fingertips of biologists to drastically reduce time and cost of research, enabling customers to achieve radical productivity improvements and true data-driven discovery.
Find out more at www.eaglegenomics.com