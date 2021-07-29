DALLAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RBA, a Dallas-based advertising and branding agency hyperfocused on challenger brands, has hired Max Elo as their new Creative Director.

Elo, an ad industry veteran, is the agency's 2nd ever creative director.

Elo joins from his most recent agency experience as the Group Creative Director for The Marketing Arm where he led all new business acquisitions through a network of 12 offices and seven different companies nationwide, pitching and winning campaigns for GameStop, Sunoco, Mike's Hard Lemonade, Cisco, and Dove.

Prior to The Marketing Arm, Elo was a VP and Creative Director at Krause Advertising, and before that led major campaign development for Toyota, AT&T, DIRECTV, Yahoo!, and Hyatt Hotels at Rapp Collins.

Elo has been recognized with numerous awards throughout his career, including a Cannes Lion for Direct Energy's US television campaign which he both wrote and directed.

"We're thrilled to welcome Max into the RBA family during a time of great growth and transition," RBA CEO Ross Cromartie said in a statement. "He is massively talented and his career prior to RBA speaks for itself. We can't wait to see how Max is able to innovate and help move RBA and our clients forward."

ABOUT RBA

RBA is an award-winning branding and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas, recently ranked by AdAge as the 3rd best place to work under 200 employees in the United States.

RBA specializes in working with challenger brands with ambition that outpaces their resources and passion to tackle their competitors. The agency has clients in food service, alcoholic beverages, commercial real estate, sports & fitness, logistics, kitchen & bath, private equity, energy, furniture, healthcare, economic development, technology, and construction.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rba-hires-max-elo-as-new-creative-director-301344653.html

SOURCE RBA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.