Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time First Quarter 2020 Highlights - Net income of $6.7 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share - Completed the acquisition of Pacific Global Bank ("PGB") on January 10, 2020 and the system conversion on March 15, 2020 - Loans held for investment increased by $202.8 million, or 37.1% annualized growth, from the end of the prior quarter, including a $173.2 million contribution from PGB - Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $220.9 million, or 8.32%, from the end of the prior quarter, including a $188.4 million contribution from PGB - Sold $100.5 million of mortgage loans for a net gain of $2.7 million COVID-19 Update - The Company has fully implemented its Business Continuity Plan - All branches remain open, with routine banking services offered through online banking, drive-up windows and limited lobby access - Implemented a number of actions to support a healthy workforce - - Flexible work practices such as work-from-home options, working in shifts and placing greater distances between employees - - Discontinued non-essential business travel and meetings - - Utilizing online meeting platforms - Actively addressing client needs, including offering loan relief to all impacted clients - Enrolling clients in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program - - As of April 17, 2020, have received approvals from the SBA for 117 loans in the total amount of $21.8 million