RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
The Company reported net income of $6.7 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, and $10.4 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
"The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges in our country and the world," said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO of RBB Bancorp. "The physical and financial health of our customers, investors and employees are our paramount concerns. We are committed to helping our local businesses and the communities that we serve during these extremely challenging times. We expect to grant loan deferrals to our customers who need temporary relief, and we will partner with the Small Business Administration to offer loans to affected clients through the Payroll Protection Program. However, we plan to continue to originate new loans across all of our business lines in a disciplined manner."
"Though the pandemic did impact our results in the form of lower organic loan growth and an increased provision for loan losses, our overall credit quality remained relatively stable, and our operating expenses were in line with our expectations," added Mr. Thian. "I am generally pleased with our first-quarter financial performance and the healthy underlying fundamentals of the company. We remain focused on maintaining adequate liquidity to help our existing customers manage through this public health crisis and we continue to evaluate opportunities to expand our franchise beyond our existing markets."
On January 10, 2020 the Company completed the acquisition of PGB Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pacific Global Bank based in Chicago, IL in a cash transaction valued at approximately $32.9 million. Principally serving the Chinese-American communities in Chicago, Pacific Global Bank has three branches located in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, offering consumer and business banking and loan products and services.
Key Performance Ratios
Net income of $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 produced an annualized return on average assets of 0.90%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 8.13%, and an annualized return on average equity of 6.60%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.51%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 12.50%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.49% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020 was 57.65%, compared to 46.52% for the prior quarter.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $23.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $23.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The $470,000 increase was primarily attributable to a $195.0 million increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a $182.3 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increases in both categories were primarily due to the acquisition of PGB. Net interest income was also adversely impacted by a 12 basis point decrease in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $685,000 to net interest income in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $633,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
During the quarter, the Company obtained a 5-year FHLB $150 million advance to secure funding at an attractive interest rate. The Company had no FHLB advances at December 31, 2019.
Compared to the first quarter of 2019, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, decreased $2.3 million from $25.9 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 49 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, and a $13.4 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $98.3 million increase in average earning assets and an $80.4 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. The increases in average earning assets and total deposits were primarily due to the PGB acquisition.
Net interest margin was 3.35% for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease from 3.47% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 26 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets resulting from higher balances and lower yields on cash equivalents and short term securities, and lower average loan yields partially offset by a 23 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Loan discount accretion contributed 10 basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.2 million from $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by a decrease in gain on loan sales of $1.1 million.
The Company sold $31.5 million in FNMA direct and indirect mortgage loans, and $69.2 million in mortgage loans to private investors for a net gain of $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $61.3 million in FNMA direct and indirect mortgage loans, and $100.3 million in mortgage loans to private investors for a net gain of $1.9 million and $1.7 million, respectively during the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Company sold $1.2 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $89,000 during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $3.8 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $171,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019.
Compared to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased by $413,000 from $4.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $513,000 in gains on loan sales.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $16.3 million, compared to $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The $2.8 million increase was primarily attributable to a $1.7 million increase in salaries and benefits expenses, $645,000 increase in data processing expenses, $288,000 increase in legal and professional expenses, partially offset by a $252,000 decrease in travel expenses, $168,000 decrease in marketing and business promotion expenses, and a $162,000 decrease in OREO expenses. The increases in salaries and benefits, data processing expenses and legal and professional fees were primarily due to the acquisition of PGB.
RBB incurred $403,000 in merger and conversion expenses in the first quarter of 2020, of which $59,000 related to the First American International Corp. acquisition and $334,000 to the PGB acquisition, an increase of $172,000 from the prior quarter.
Noninterest expense increased from $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The $938,000 increase was primarily due to a $387,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $332,000 increase in merger expenses, a $179,000 increase in legal and professional expenses, and a $152,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expenses. These were partially offset by a $148,000 decrease in marketing and business promotion expenses and $121,000 decrease in insurance and regulatory expenses. The increases in salaries and benefits, data processing expenses, legal and professional fees and merger expenses was primarily due to the acquisition of PGB.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate was 32.5%, including the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $28,000 for the first quarter of 2020, 28.0% with no stock options exercised for the fourth quarter of 2019, and 27.1% for the first quarter of 2019 including the tax impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $92,000.
Loan Portfolio
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $202.8 million from December 31, 2019, and an increase of $279.4 million from March 31, 2019. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the PGB acquisition. Single-family residential mortgages increased by $113.2 million on a net basis, driven by a combination of acquired loans, new production, partially offset by an approximately $13.1 million net transfer of loans to the available for sale category. In addition commercial real estate loans increased by $61.3 million, construction and land development loans increased by $24.1 million, SBA loans increased by $3.2 million and commercial and industrial loans increased by $1.0 million. Approximately $33.4 million of the increase in commercial real estate and construction loans were attributable to the PGB acquisition.
During the first quarter of 2020, single-family residential mortgage production was $106.6 million (mortgage loans held for investment and held for sale), payoffs and paydowns were $39.3 million, and single-family residential mortgage loan sales were $100.5 million. During the fourth quarter of 2019, production was $125.8 million, payoffs and paydowns were $46.2 million, and loan sales were $161.7 million.
Mortgage loans held for sale were $52.3 million as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of $55.9 million from $108.2 million at December 31, 2019 and a decrease of $323.1 million from $375.4 million as of March 31, 2019. The Company originated approximately $32.4 million in mortgage loans for sale for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $38.1 million during the prior quarter.
In the first quarter, SBA loan production was $6.2 million and total loan sales were $1.2 million. In the prior quarter, SBA loan production was $4.7 million and total loan sales were $3.8 million.
The Company is expected to significantly increase its SBA lending during the second quarter of 2020 as many of its customers seek to participate in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. As of April 17, 2020, the Company has processed approximately 117 PPP loans with the SBA in the total amount of approximately $21.8 million.
As of April 17, 2020, borrowers representing approximately 154 loans totaling $25.8 million, or 2% of the Company's total non-single-family residential mortgage loan portfolio, have requested some form of payment deferral. It is too early in the stage of the pandemic-induced economic slowdown to determine the total amount of loans that will ultimately require payment deferrals. The following table is intended to summarize the Company's overall loan exposure to major industries that are considered "at-risk" for business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
Industry / Property Type
Total Exposure
% of Total Loans
General Retail (excluding SBA)
$
183.4
7.8
%
Mixed Use Commercial
79.4
3.4
%
Hospitality (excluding SBA)
58.2
2.5
%
Service Stations (excluding SBA)
22.7
1.0
%
Restaurants (excluding SBA)
6.4
0.3
%
SBA Loans
78.2
3.3
%
Shared National Credits (excluding Airlines and Cruise Lines)
38.5
1.6
%
Airlines and Cruise Lines (SNC)
9.7
0.4
%
Deposits
Deposits were $2.4 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $187.0 million from December 31, 2019, and an increase of $251.6 million from March 31, 2019. The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the PGB acquisition. Time deposits increased by $107.1 million, partially offset by a $34.0 million decrease in brokered CDs, noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $45.6 and interest-bearing non-maturity deposits increased by $34.4 million. As of March 31, 2020, time deposits included $33.1 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $67.1 million as of December 31, 2019 and $182.8 million as of March 31, 2019. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased by $220.9 million from December 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $20.8 million, or 0.66% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $13.5 million, or 0.48%, of total assets at December 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the additions in non-accrual loans of two SBA loans totaling $3.6 million, five commercial and industrial loans totaling $1.4 million and four mortgage loans totaling $1.6 million, the addition of one mortgage past due 90 days and still accruing loan in the amount of $225,000 and the addition of a commercial and industrial TDR loan in the amount of $506,000. Five of these loan additions were the result of the PGB acquisition. Nonperforming assets consist of OREO, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.
Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due increased to $22.5 million at March 31, 2020, up from $5.3 million at December 31, 2019.
In the first quarter of 2020, there were $631,000 in net charge-offs, down from $1.2 million in the prior quarter.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, up from $659,000 in the prior quarter, primarily attributable to the higher loan balances, an increase in 30-89 day past due loans, non-performing loans and the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $20.1 million, or 0.84% of loans held for investment at March 31, 2020, compared with $18.8 million, or 0.86%, of total loans at December 31, 2019.
Properties
On March 31, 2020, we closed the Grand Street branch in New York City. The lease for this branch expired in April 2020. Branch operations and staff were transferred to the Bowery branch.
With the acquisition of PGB, three branches are located in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport
The Bank plans to open a new full service banking branch in Edison, New Jersey in the second half of 2020. The branch will be located at 561 US-1, in the Wicks Shopping Plaza in Edison.
Corporate Overview
RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $3.1 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, and three branches in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, seven branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York, and three branches in Chicago, Illinois. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
285,667
$
114,763
$
136,076
$
185,643
$
250,079
Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents
75,300
67,000
47,000
20,000
—
Total cash and cash equivalents
360,967
181,763
183,076
205,643
250,079
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
600
600
949
1,196
1,196
Investment securities available for sale
126,294
126,069
72,923
71,629
58,537
Investment securities held to maturity
7,825
8,332
8,724
8,733
9,449
Mortgage loans held for sale
52,311
108,194
259,339
249,596
375,430
Loans held for investment
2,399,767
2,196,934
2,126,145
2,092,438
2,120,413
Allowance for loan losses
(20,130)
(18,816)
(19,386)
(18,561)
(18,236)
Net loans held for investment
2,379,637
2,178,118
2,106,759
2,073,877
2,102,177
Premises and equipment, net
24,472
16,813
16,871
17,214
17,342
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
15,630
15,000
15,000
15,000
8,899
Net deferred tax assets
-
2,326
4,378
4,318
4,389
Cash surrender value of life insurance
34,544
34,353
34,158
33,963
33,769
Goodwill
70,074
58,563
58,383
58,383
58,383
Servicing assets
16,826
17,083
17,180
17,587
17,288
Core deposit intangibles
6,234
6,100
6,444
6,828
7,212
Accrued interest and other assets
33,523
35,221
36,118
37,989
33,968
Total assets
$
3,128,937
$
2,788,535
$
2,820,302
$
2,801,956
$
2,978,118
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
504,324
$
458,763
$
446,141
$
435,629
$
418,953
Savings, NOW and money market accounts
571,870
537,490
493,965
462,448
480,959
Time deposits
1,359,786
1,252,685
1,311,817
1,337,257
1,284,428
Total deposits
2,435,980
2,248,938
2,251,923
2,235,334
2,184,340
Net deferred tax liabilities
312
—
—
—
—
FHLB advances
150,000
—
35,000
40,000
275,000
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
104,135
104,049
103,964
103,878
103,793
Subordinated debentures
14,120
9,673
9,632
9,590
9,548
Accrued interest and other liabilities
16,397
18,185
20,942
19,334
20,634
Total liabilities
2,720,944
2,380,845
2,421,461
2,408,136
2,593,315
Shareholders' equity:
Shareholder's equity
407,332
407,379
398,438
393,758
385,395
Non-controlling interest
72
72
72
72
72
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax
589
239
331
(10)
(664)
Total shareholders' equity
407,993
407,690
398,841
393,820
384,803
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,128,937
$
2,788,535
$
2,820,302
$
2,801,956
$
2,978,118
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
32,276
$
32,178
$
35,839
Interest on interest-bearing deposits
451
373
468
Interest on investment securities
821
676
588
Dividend income on FHLB stock
2
264
198
Interest on federal funds sold and other
478
416
113
Total interest income
34,028
33,907
37,206
Interest expense:
Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts
1,243
1,237
1,294
Interest on time deposits
7,086
7,559
5,953
Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt
1,956
1,915
1,747
Interest on other borrowed funds
150
73
2,300
Total interest expense
10,435
10,784
11,294
Net interest income
23,593
23,123
25,912
Provision for loan losses
1,945
659
550
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
21,648
22,464
25,362
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees and other
1,079
1,096
820
Gain on sale of loans
2,711
3,762
2,198
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization
592
817
840
Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations
42
70
6
Unrealized gain on equity investments
—
—
147
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
191
195
191
(Loss)/Gain on sale of other real estate owned
—
(117)
—
4,615
5,823
4,202
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
9,505
7,821
9,118
Occupancy and equipment expenses
2,404
2,390
2,252
Data processing
1,142
497
1,009
Legal and professional
604
316
425
Office expenses
323
292
336
Marketing and business promotion
214
382
362
Insurance and regulatory assessments
177
146
298
Core deposit premium
357
344
388
OREO expenses/(income)
14
176
81
Merger and conversion expenses
403
231
71
Other expenses
1,120
868
985
16,263
13,463
15,325
Income before income taxes
10,000
14,824
14,239
Income tax expense
3,252
4,149
3,859
Net income
$
6,748
$
10,675
$
10,380
Net income per share
Basic
$
0.34
$
0.53
$
0.52
Diluted
$
0.33
$
0.52
$
0.51
Cash Dividends declared per common share
$
0.12
$
0.10
$
0.10
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
19,971,856
20,001,916
20,047,716
Diluted
20,266,328
20,389,099
20,436,741
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Earning assets:
Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)
$
266,864
$
931
1.40%
$
172,431
$
1,053
2.42%
$
92,692
$
779
3.41%
Securities
Available for sale
138,574
755
2.19%
94,400
605
2.54%
68,708
508
3.00%
Held to maturity (2)
8,016
74
3.71%
8,441
80
3.76%
9,629
89
3.75%
Mortgage loans held for sale
78,063
981
5.05%
244,706
2,969
4.81%
449,828
5,490
4.95%
Loans held for investment: (3)
Real estate
2,007,286
26,428
5.30%
1,793,647
24,182
5.35%
1,764,813
24,486
5.63%
Commercial
337,548
4,867
5.80%
327,765
5,027
6.08%
352,428
5,864
6.75%
Total loans
2,344,834
31,295
5.37%
2,121,412
29,209
5.46%
2,117,241
30,350
5.81%
Total earning assets
2,836,351
$
34,036
4.83%
2,641,390
$
33,916
5.09%
2,738,098
$
37,216
5.51%
Noninterest-earning assets
195,272
165,659
176,813
Total assets
$
3,031,623
$
2,807,049
$
2,914,911
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW and money market deposits
$
475,843
$
1,188
1.00%
$
416,380
$
1,190
1.13%
$
413,952
$
1,241
1.22%
Savings deposits
114,951
55
0.19%
96,813
48
0.20%
100,623
53
0.21%
Time deposits
1,358,639
7,086
2.10%
1,296,379
7,559
2.31%
1,139,214
5,953
2.12%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,949,433
8,329
1.72%
1,809,572
8,797
1.93%
1,653,789
7,247
1.78%
FHLB advances
51,978
150
1.16%
14,348
71
1.96%
339,406
2,114
2.53%
Long-term debt
104,083
1,748
6.75%
103,997
1,748
6.67%
103,742
1,747
6.83%
Subordinated debentures
14,327
208
5.84%
9,648
167
6.87%
9,523
186
7.92%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,119,821
10,435
1.98%
1,937,565
10,784
2.21%
2,106,460
11,294
2.17%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
485,555
445,891
405,190
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
15,056
19,851
19,987
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
500,611
465,742
425,177
Shareholders' equity
411,191
403,742
383,274
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,031,623
$
2,807,049
$
2,914,911
Net interest income / interest rate spreads
$
23,601
2.85%
$
23,133
2.88%
$
25,922
3.34%
Net interest margin
3.35%
3.47%
3.84%
(1)
Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.
(2)
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
(3)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Per share data (common stock)
Earnings
Basic
$
0.34
$
0.53
$
0.52
Diluted
$
0.33
$
0.52
$
0.51
Dividends declared
$
0.12
$
0.10
$
0.10
Basic, excluding merger and conversion expense
$
0.35
$
0.54
$
0.52
Diluted, excluding merger and conversion expense
$
0.35
$
0.53
$
0.51
Book value
$
20.67
$
20.35
$
19.17
Tangible book value
$
16.80
$
17.12
$
15.90
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
19,971,856
20,001,916
20,047,716
Diluted
20,266,328
20,389,099
20,436,741
Shares outstanding at period end
19,739,280
20,030,866
20,073,991
Performance ratios
Return on average assets, annualized
0.90%
1.51%
1.44%
Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized
6.60%
10.49%
10.98%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized
8.13%
12.50%
13.26%
Noninterest income to average assets, annualized
0.61%
0.82%
0.58%
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized
2.16%
1.90%
2.13%
Yield on average earning assets
4.83%
5.09%
5.51%
Cost of average total deposits
1.38%
1.55%
1.43%
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
1.72%
1.93%
1.78%
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
1.98%
2.21%
2.17%
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
0.10%
0.10%
0.16%
Net interest spread
2.85%
2.88%
3.34%
Net interest margin
3.35%
3.47%
3.84%
Efficiency ratio
57.65%
46.52%
50.89%
Common stock dividend payout ratio
35.29%
18.87%
19.69%
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Loan to deposit ratio
98.51%
97.69%
97.07%
Core deposits / total deposits
72.75%
70.46%
75.16%
Net non-core funding dependence ratio
14.91%
9.00%
14.94%
Credit Quality Data:
Loans 30-89 days past due
$
22,488
$
5,277
$
5,665
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.94%
0.24%
0.27%
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
$
225
$
—
$
—
Nonperforming loans
$
20,499
$
13,218
$
2,586
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.85%
0.60%
0.12%
Nonperforming assets
$
20,792
$
13,511
$
4,642
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.66%
0.48%
0.16%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.84%
0.86%
0.86%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
98.20%
142.35%
705.18%
Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period)
0.11%
0.23%
-0.02%
Regulatory and other capital ratios—Company
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
10.87%
12.59%
10.96%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.73%
12.89%
11.61%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
15.43%
17.16%
16.29%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
16.09%
17.65%
16.77%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
21.90%
23.82%
22.98%
Regulatory capital ratios—Bank only
Tier 1 leverage ratio
14.44%
15.23%
13.43%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
19.78%
20.87%
19.39%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
19.78%
20.87%
19.39%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
20.76%
21.86%
20.35%
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
32,276
$
32,178
$
32,902
$
34,240
$
35,839
Investment securities and other
1,752
1,729
1,767
1,703
1,367
Total interest income
34,028
33,907
34,669
35,943
37,206
Interest expense
Deposits
8,329
8,796
9,155
9,035
7,247
Interest on subordinated debentures and other
1,956
1,915
1,921
1,929
1,933
Other borrowings
150
73
81
662
2,114
Total interest expense
10,435
10,784
11,157
11,626
11,294
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
23,593
23,123
23,512
24,317
25,912
Provision for loan losses
1,945
659
824
357
550
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
21,648
22,464
22,688
23,960
25,362
Noninterest income
4,615
5,823
2,799
5,496
4,202
Noninterest expense
16,263
13,463
13,786
14,899
15,325
Earnings before income taxes
10,000
14,824
11,701
14,557
14,239
Income taxes
3,252
4,149
3,689
4,415
3,859
Net income
$
6,748
$
10,675
$
8,012
$
10,142
$
10,380
Net income per common share - basic
$
0.34
$
0.53
$
0.40
$
0.51
$
0.52
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.33
$
0.52
$
0.39
$
0.50
$
0.51
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.12
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.10
Cash dividends declared on common shares
$
2,407
$
2,003
$
2,016
$
2,007
$
2,007
Yield on average assets, annualized
0.90%
1.51%
1.15%
1.43%
1.44%
Yield on average earning assets
4.83%
5.09%
5.29%
5.37%
5.51%
Cost of average deposits
1.38%
1.55%
1.63%
1.62%
1.43%
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
1.72%
1.93%
2.02%
1.99%
1.78%
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
1.98%
2.21%
2.30%
2.29%
2.17%
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
0.10%
0.10%
0.10%
0.11%
0.16%
Net interest margin
3.35%
3.47%
3.59%
3.64%
3.84%
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Loan Portfolio Detail
As of
March 31, 2020
As of
December 31, 2019
As of
September 30, 2019
As of
June 30, 2019
As of
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
275,602
11.5
$
274,586
12.5
$
276,478
13.0
$
283,920
13.6
$
269,556
12.7
SBA
77,566
3.2
74,985
3.4
70,978
3.3
79,475
3.8
82,571
3.9
Construction and land development
120,115
5.0
96,020
4.4
101,649
4.8
118,806
5.7
125,686
5.9
Commercial real estate (1)
854,580
35.6
793,268
36.1
787,927
37.1
756,452
36.2
756,313
35.7
Single-family residential mortgages
1,070,434
44.6
957,254
43.6
888,577
41.8
853,403
40.7
885,951
41.8
Other loans
1,470
0.1
821
0.0
536
0.0
382
0.0
336
0.0
Total loans (2)
$
2,399,767
100.0
$
2,196,934
100.0
$
2,126,145
100.0
$
2,092,438
100.0
$
2,120,413
100.0
Allowance for loan losses
(20,130)
(18,816)
(19,386)
(18,561)
(18,236)
Total loans, net
$
2,379,637
$
2,178,118
$
2,106,759
$
2,073,877
$
2,102,177
(1)
Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.
(2)
Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.
Three Months Ended
Change in Allowance for Loan Losses
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
Beginning balance
$
18,816
$
17,577
Additions to the allowance charged to expense
1,945
550
Net (charge-offs) recoveries on loans
(631)
109
Ending balance
$
20,130
$
18,236
Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP)
The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2020 and 2019.
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
Tangible common equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
407,993
$
384,803
Adjustments
Goodwill
(70,074)
(58,383)
Core deposit intangible
(6,234)
(7,212)
Tangible common equity
$
331,685
$
319,208
Tangible assets:
Total assets-GAAP
$
3,128,937
$
2,978,118
Adjustments
Goodwill
(70,074)
(58,383)
Core deposit intangible
(6,234)
(7,212)
Tangible assets
$
3,052,629
$
2,912,523
Common shares outstanding
19,739,280
20,073,991
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
10.87
%
10.96
%
Book value per share
$
20.67
$
19.17
Tangible book value per share
$
16.80
$
15.90