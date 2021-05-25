LANDOVER, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook producer in the world, today announced its partnership with independent children's publisher Levine Querido. Through this agreement, the company will add audio editions of the Levine Querido titles to its award-winning and sizable children's and young adult catalog over the next three years in both the English- and Spanish-language markets.
Founded by legendary children's book editor Arthur A. Levine, Levine Querido is an independent publisher of some of the finest children's books in the world. Levine Querido publishes across two lists: the Arthur A. Levine list—which seeks out the writing and artwork of uniquely talented creators with a focus on previously underrepresented voices—and the Em Querido list, which brings a curated selection of the best work of global authors and artists into the English-speaking market. RBmedia will publish audiobooks across both lists.
"One of the cornerstones of our publishing philosophy at Levine Querido is that great stories come from all around the globe. They aren't located in one community, one part of the country, or one part of the world," said Arthur A. Levine. "They are also 'read' in many different media. So, we are incredibly excited to partner with RBmedia to give new audiences access to our stories and allow our authors to reach readers, educators, librarians, and families, whether they are turning the pages of our books or listening to them through a pair of headphones."
Levine Querido is steadily gathering critical acclaim and commercial success with more than 19 starred reviews for its Spring 2021 titles by major review organizations, including Kirkus, Booklist, School Library Journal, and Publishers Weekly. Levine Querido also garnered an impressive array of accolades for its Fall 2020 launch list, which featured some of the year's most highly acclaimed books for young people. Notable titles in 2020 include "Elatsoe" by Darcie Little Badger—named one of TIME's Best 100 Fantasy Books of All Time—and Printz Award Winner and National Indie Bestseller "Everything Sad Is Untrue: (a true story)" by Daniel Nayeri. Also earning attention were "Apple" by Eric Gansworth—longlisted for the National Book Award for Young People's Literature and a Printz Honor Book—and Sid Fleishman Award Winner for Humor and Pura Belpré Honor Book "Lupe Wong Won't Dance" by Donna Barba Higuera.
"Levine Querido is a publisher you dream about working with in this industry. Arthur and his powerhouse team publish a highly curated list of beautiful works by underrepresented and global voices. Their books speak to many experiences that deserve to be seen, heard and deeply appreciated by children around the world," said Andrea Wollitz, Director of Children's Publishing for RBmedia. "We will continue to support the Levine Querido mission to give voice to a world of talent by bringing their works to audio."
RBmedia has been serving the Beginning Reader, Children, and Young Adult audiobook market since 1999. Its award-winning list includes the likes of the bestselling Jeff Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, Sarah J. Maas' Court of Thorns and Roses series, which has just been picked up by Hulu for a tv adaptation, and picture book favorite "Little Blue Truck" by Alice Schertle.
Levine Querido audiobooks released by RBmedia—including "The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera, "Mighty Inside" by Sundee T. Frazier, and "A Snake Falls to Earth" by Darcie Little Badger—will be produced in English by its flagship publishing brand, Recorded Books, and in Spanish by the company's new Spanish audio brand, BookaVivo. Titles will be available for download on Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, and wherever RBmedia digital audiobooks are sold.
The partnership agreement was brokered by Linda Biagi of Biagi Literary Management.
About RBmedia
RBmedia is the largest audiobook producer in the world. With more than 50,000 exclusive titles, our audiobooks continually dominate key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company's powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.
About Arthur Levine
Arthur A. Levine founded Levine Querido in April 2019, after 35 years of notable publishing at larger trade houses. The motto of Levine Querido is: "Beloved books, beautifully made; bringing a world of talent to American readers". In the past his philosophy has brought readers the work of such luminaries as Peggy Rathmann, Philip Pullman, Gary Soto, Markus Zusak, Jaclyn Moriarty, Dan Santat, Lisa Yee, Allen Say, J.K. Rowling, Alaya Dawn Johnson, Shaun Tan and many others. He and his team now focus their passion and energy on the search for great writers from around the world in concert with the lifting-up of diverse, powerful, and unique voices and visions from the multitude of cultures closer to home.
