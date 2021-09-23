SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RChilli is excited to be a part of the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Las Vegas, that is taking place from September 28 - October 1, 2021.
HR Tech Conference, Las Vegas is the world's famous HR technology conference & expo. It is one of the largest HR tech marketplaces in the world, which invites HR professionals from across the globe. It is an exciting time because the conference will be open to all after 2019, because of COVID-19.
RChilli has always been an integral part of this conference. This year, it will be exhibiting at Booth No. 5507 at the Conference. As a trusted partner for Parsing, Matching, and Data Enrichment, RChilli will be amongst the prominent exhibitors at the event and has a lot to showcase. It will be taking all its products to the event, such as Resume/JD Parser, Search & Match Engine, Taxonomy, and Data Enrichment. For the first time, it will be catering to Salesforce and Oracle users because RChilli is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange and Oracle Cloud Marketplace.
On this participation, Paramdeep Singh-Head of Marketing said, "HR Technology Conference is an excellent platform for us to build networks, showcase our products, and learn about the latest HR technology. RChilli has made remarkable improvements in its products with the help of Deep Learning AI. Now that we are available on the Salesforce AppExchange and Oracle Cloud Marketplace, we are catering to a larger audience."
Also Read: RChilli is Exhibiting at HR Tech Conference & Exposition at Booth No.5507
For more information, click here.
About RChilli
RChilli is the trusted partner for parsing, matching, and data enrichment, providing companies, in 37+ countries, with solutions built for the future of technology and recruiting. RChill's innovative products, backed by an industry-leading tech stack, power the processing of 3.5+ billion docs a year for 1,700+ employers and top global recruiting platforms. Enabling companies to hire better talent faster since 2010, RChilli is ISO 27001:2013 certified and GDPR compliant.
Media Contact
Paramdeep Singh, RChilli, 877-572-7737 Ext: 145, paramdeep@rchilli.com
SOURCE RChilli