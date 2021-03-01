RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

 By RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

HOUSTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for the Fiscal 2021 second quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The 2Q21 dividend is payable March 26, 2021, to holders of record March 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of March 11, 2021.

This marks RCI's 21st consecutive quarterly cash dividend. It is the same amount as the most recent 1Q21 dividend.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-announces-21st-consecutive-quarterly-cash-dividend-301237385.html

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.