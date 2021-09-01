RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

 By RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The 4Q21 dividend is payable September 27, 2021, to holders of record September 13, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 10, 2021.

This marks RCI's 23rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-announces-23rd-consecutive-quarterly-cash-dividend-301367172.html

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

