First Company to Use Twitter Spaces for Earnings Call – Today at 4:30 PM ET

HOUSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results and filed its Form 10-Q for the fiscal 2022 second quarter and six months ended March 31, 2022.

 

Summary Financials

2Q22



Change YoY



6M22



Change YoY



Total Revenues

$63.7M



+44.6%



$125.5M



+52.2%



EPS

$1.15



+69.1%



$2.28



+30.3%



Non-GAAP EPS*

$1.19



+58.0%



$2.29



+100.1%



Net Cash from Operating Activities

$11.6M



+5.7%



$27.9M



+61.6%



Free Cash Flow*

$11.1M



+23.3%



$26.3M



+79.8%



Net Income Attributable to RCIHH Common Stockholders

$11.0M



+79.8%



$21.5M



+36.8%



Adjusted EBITDA*

$19.9M



+46.8%



$37.9M



+70.2%



Diluted Shares

9.489M



+5.4%



9.448M



+4.9%



*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., stated: "We had an outstanding quarter across the board. We ended the quarter with $38.1 million in cash, and favorable trends are continuing, with total revenues in April exceeding March. Thanks to all our teams for making all of this possible."

Expansion efforts are moving ahead. This includes continuing to improve the performance of clubs acquired in 1Q22, acquiring new ones, harnessing new technology to drive club traffic, and expanding Bombshells. Recent developments:

Nightclubs

  • South Florida club acquired last week
  • Fort Worth club under contract to buy
  • New Rick's Steakhouse & Lounge opened in Miami
  • Reformatted club opening soon in San Antonio
  • AdmireMe.com social media fan site in full beta
  • Tip-N-Strip non-fungible token (NFT) guest benefits program on track to mint in June

Bombshells

  • Property acquired for a 12th Bombshells (Houston)
  • Two other locations (Dallas and Lubbock, TX) under contract to buy
  • Bombshells' first franchisee expected to open its first location in San Antonio this quarter
  • Bombshells' second franchisee (announced last week) planning its first location for Huntsville, Alabama

Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM ET

Participants need to use Twitter Spaces on their mobile phones to ask questions during the Q&A

Twitter

Telephone

Webcast

 

 

 

  • Live: Toll Free 888-506-0062, Intl. 973-

    528-0011, Passcode: 384318
  • Replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, Intl.

    919-882-2331, Passcode: 45285

 

 

 

 

Meet Management Tonight at 8:00 PM ET

  • Investors are invited to meet management at RCI's top revenue generating club
  • Tootsie's Cabaret Miami, 150 NW 183rd St., Miami, FL 33169
  • To be on the guest list, RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com by 5:00 PM ET today

2Q22 Segments

Nightclubs

  • Revenues of $48.2 million increased by 56.5% compared to the prior-year quarter, when COVID-19 related government restrictions were just starting to ease.
  • Newly acquired clubs contributed 50% of the $17.4 million increase in segment revenues. Same-store sales growth contributed 20%, and eight northern clubs (not open enough days in 2Q21 to qualify for same-store sales) contributed 30%.
  • Operating margin was 39.7% vs. 34.0% in 2Q21 and 39.5% vs. 38.8% non-GAAP. Operating margin expanded primarily due to an 88% year-over-year increase in high-margin service revenues.

Bombshells

  • Revenues of $15.3 million increased by 16.7% compared to the prior-year quarter.
  • Bombshells Arlington, which opened in December, contributed 85% of the $2.2 million segment revenue increase. Same-store sales growth contributed 14%.
  • Operating margin was 22.6% vs. 23.9% in the year ago quarter and 19.0% in the previous quarter, which was negatively affected by Arlington's pre-opening costs without the benefit of a full quarter of sales.

2Q22 Consolidated

Comparisons are to 2Q21 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise

  • Cost of goods sold improved (13.8% vs. 15.4%), reflecting the increase in sales mix of higher-margin service revenues (33.8% vs. 26.1%).
  • Salaries and wages (26.0% vs. 25.4%) and SG&A (28.9% vs. 28.6%) were approximately level, reflecting new employees from new units and increased variable expenses related to sales in 2Q22.
  • Operating margin was 26.8% vs. 22.3% and 26.9% vs. 25.9% non-GAAP.
  • Interest expense increased $500,000 primarily due to higher debt related to the 1Q22 acquisitions, but declined to 4.5% from 5.4% of revenues.
  • Income tax expense was $3.4 million compared to $1.9 million. The effective tax rate was 23.4% vs. 24.3%.
  • Weighted average shares outstanding increased 5.4% due to shares issued for clubs acquired in 1Q22.
  • 83,343 shares were bought back in the open market 2Q22 and 3Q22 through May 6, 2022, for $5.2 million, or an average of $62.37 per share.
  • Debt was $178.1 million at 3/31/22 compared to $161.9 million at 12/31/21. The increase primarily reflected the January 2022 bank loan secured by real estate, most of which was acquired for cash in acquisitions.

Note

As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. We will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation to determine whether any measures need to be instituted. All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 21.8% and 24.2% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
  • Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)



















































For the Three Months Ended March 31,



For the Six Months Ended March 31,











2022



2021



2022



2021











Amount



% of

Revenue



Amount



% of

Revenue



Amount



% of

Revenue



Amount



% of

Revenue

Revenues



































Sales of alcoholic beverages



$        27,335



42.9%



$        20,273



46.0%



$        53,766



42.8%



$        37,633



45.6%



Sales of food and merchandise



11,160



17.5%



9,538



21.6%



22,054



17.6%



18,147



22.0%



Service revenues



21,501



33.8%



11,502



26.1%



42,377



33.8%



21,562



26.1%



Other



3,696



5.8%



2,746



6.2%



7,331



5.8%



5,115



6.2%





Total revenues



63,692



100.0%



44,059



100.0%



125,528



100.0%



82,457



100.0%

Operating expenses



































Cost of goods sold





































Alcoholic beverages sold



4,896



17.9%



3,730



18.4%



9,730



18.1%



6,992



18.6%





Food and merchandise sold



3,840



34.4%



3,029



31.8%



7,797



35.4%



5,918



32.6%





Service and other



24



0.1%



43



0.3%



124



0.2%



96



0.4%







Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)



8,760



13.8%



6,802



15.4%



17,651



14.1%



13,006



15.8%



Salaries and wages



16,530



26.0%



11,200



25.4%



33,035



26.3%



22,686



27.5%



Selling, general and administrative



18,437



28.9%



12,618



28.6%



36,923



29.4%



24,770



30.0%



Depreciation and amortization



2,877



4.5%



2,117



4.8%



5,071



4.0%



4,140



5.0%



Other charges (gains), net



7



0.0%



1,481



3.4%



(144)



-0.1%



1,431



1.7%





Total operating expenses



46,611



73.2%



34,218



77.7%



92,536



73.7%



66,033



80.1%

Income from operations



17,081



26.8%



9,841



22.3%



32,992



26.3%



16,424



19.9%

Other income (expenses)



































Interest expense



(2,864)



-4.5%



(2,364)



-5.4%



(5,468)



-4.4%



(4,798)



-5.8%



Interest income



112



0.2%



62



0.1%



218



0.2%



122



0.1%



Non-operating gains, net



-



0.0%



431



1.0%



84



0.1%



5,347



6.5%

Income before income taxes



14,329



22.5%



7,970



18.1%



27,826



22.2%



17,095



20.7%

Income tax expense



3,356



5.3%



1,938



4.4%



6,289



5.0%



1,554



1.9%

Net income



10,973



17.2%



6,032



13.7%



21,537



17.2%



15,541



18.8%

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(21)



0.0%



59



0.1%



(10)



0.0%



193



0.2%

Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders



$        10,952



17.2%



$          6,091



13.8%



$        21,527



17.1%



$        15,734



19.1%









































Earnings per share



































Basic and diluted



$             1.15







$             0.68







$             2.28







$             1.75













































Weighted average shares outstanding



































Basic and diluted



9,489,085







8,999,910







9,447,854







9,009,604













































Dividends per share



$             0.05







$             0.04







$             0.09







$             0.08





 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)























For the Three Months



For the Six Months





Ended March 31,



Ended March 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

















Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders



$      10,952



$        6,091



$      21,527



$      15,734

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,356



1,938



6,289



1,554

Interest expense, net



2,752



2,302



5,250



4,676

Settlement of lawsuits



385



1



577



153

Impairment of assets



-



1,401



-



1,401

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



(58)



91



(400)



86

Gain on debt extinguishment



-



(380)



(85)



(5,329)

Unrealized loss on equity securities



-



34



1



67

Gain on insurance



(320)



(12)



(321)



(209)

Depreciation and amortization



2,877



2,117



5,071



4,140

Adjusted EBITDA



$      19,944



$      13,583



$      37,909



$      22,273



















Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income

















Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders



$      10,952



$        6,091



$      21,527



$      15,734

Amortization of intangibles



49



79



99



158

Settlement of lawsuits



385



1



577



153

Impairment of assets



-



1,401



-



1,401

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



(58)



91



(400)



86

Gain on debt extinguishment



-



(380)



(85)



(5,329)

Unrealized loss on equity securities



-



34



1



67

Gain on insurance



(320)



(12)



(321)



(209)

Net income tax effect



291



(522)



253



(1,741)

Non-GAAP net income



$      11,299



$        6,783



$      21,651



$      10,320



















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share









Diluted shares



9,489,085



8,999,910



9,447,854



9,009,604

GAAP diluted earnings per share



$          1.15



$          0.68



$          2.28



$          1.75

Amortization of intangibles



0.01



0.01



0.01



0.02

Settlement of lawsuits



0.04



0.00



0.06



0.02

Impairment of assets



-



0.16



-



0.16

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



(0.01)



0.01



(0.04)



0.01

Gain on debt extinguishment



-



(0.04)



(0.01)



(0.59)

Unrealized loss on equity securities



-



0.00



0.00



0.01

Gain on insurance



(0.03)



(0.00)



(0.03)



(0.02)

Net income tax effect



0.03



(0.06)



0.03



(0.19)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share



$          1.19



$          0.75



$          2.29



$          1.15



















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income













Income (loss) from operations



$      17,081



$        9,841



$      32,992



$      16,424

Amortization of intangibles



49



79



99



158

Settlement of lawsuits



385



1



577



153

Impairment of assets



-



1,401



-



1,401

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



(58)



91



(400)



86

Gain on insurance



(320)



(12)



(321)



(209)

Non-GAAP operating income



$      17,137



$      11,401



$      32,947



$      18,013



















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin















GAAP operating margin



26.8%



22.3%



26.3%



19.9%

Amortization of intangibles



0.1%



0.2%



0.1%



0.2%

Settlement of lawsuits



0.6%



0.0%



0.5%



0.2%

Impairment of assets



0.0%



3.2%



0.0%



1.7%

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



-0.1%



0.2%



-0.3%



0.1%

Gain on insurance



-0.5%



0.0%



-0.3%



-0.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin



26.9%



25.9%



26.2%



21.8%



















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities



$      11,597



$      10,972



$      27,861



$      17,246

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures



518



1,986



1,516



2,591

Free cash flow



$      11,079



$        8,986



$      26,345



$      14,655

 

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands)



























For the Three Months



For the Six Months







Ended March 31,



Ended March 31,







2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenues



















Nightclubs



$        48,174



$        30,787



$        94,955



$        55,984



Bombshells



15,333



13,135



30,104



26,141



Other



185



137



469



332







$        63,692



$        44,059



$      125,528



$        82,457





















Income (loss) from operations



















Nightclubs



$        19,126



$        10,468



$        37,862



$        18,963



Bombshells



3,468



3,142



6,270



5,859



Other



(34)



(139)



(77)



(214)



General corporate



(5,479)



(3,630)



(11,063)



(8,184)







$        17,081



$          9,841



$        32,992



$        16,424

 

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION

($ in thousands)















































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021





Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total



Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total

Income (loss) from operations



$     19,126



$       3,468



$           (34)



$     (5,479)



$     17,081



$     10,468



$       3,142



$        (139)



$     (3,630)



$       9,841

Amortization of intangibles



47



1



-



1



49



47



3



29



-



79

Settlement of lawsuits



277



-



-



108



385



(4)



-



5



-



1

Impairment of assets



-



-



-



-



-



1,401



-



-



-



1,401

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



(125)



4



-



63



(58)



14



47



-



30



91

Gain on insurance



(320)



-



-



-



(320)



32



-



-



(44)



(12)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)



$     19,005



$       3,473



$           (34)



$     (5,307)



$     17,137



$     11,958



$       3,192



$        (105)



$     (3,644)



$     11,401











































GAAP operating margin



39.7%



22.6%



-18.4%



-8.6%



26.8%



34.0%



23.9%



-101.5%



-8.2%



22.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin



39.5%



22.7%



-18.4%



-8.3%



26.9%



38.8%



24.3%



-76.6%



-8.3%



25.9%

























































































For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022



For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021





Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total



Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total

Income (loss) from operations



$     37,862



$       6,270



$           (77)



$  (11,063)



$     32,992



$     18,963



$       5,859



$        (214)



$     (8,184)



$     16,424

Amortization of intangibles



94



4



-



1



99



94



7



57



-



158

Settlement of lawsuits



454



10



-



113



577



114



34



5



-



153

Impairment of assets



-



-



-



-



-



1,401



-



-



-



1,401

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



(80)



17



-



(337)



(400)



14



47



-



25



86

Gain on insurance



(321)



-



-



-



(321)



(165)



-



-



(44)



(209)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)



$     38,009



$       6,301



$           (77)



$  (11,286)



$     32,947



$     20,421



$       5,947



$        (152)



$     (8,203)



$     18,013











































GAAP operating margin



39.9%



20.8%



-16.4%



-8.8%



26.3%



33.9%



22.4%



-64.5%



-9.9%



19.9%

Non-GAAP operating margin



40.0%



20.9%



-16.4%



-9.0%



26.2%



36.5%



22.7%



-45.8%



-9.9%



21.8%

 

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)































For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended









March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net income



$                 10,973



$                   6,032



$                 21,537



$                 15,541

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

















provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization



2,877



2,117



5,071



4,140



Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



(185)



91



(708)



86



Impairment of assets



-



1,401



-



1,401



Unrealized loss on equity securities



-



34



1



67



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



85



50



136



101



Gain on debt extinguishment



-



(378)



(83)



(5,298)



Noncash lease expense



609



427



1,238



848



Gain on insurance



(321)



(44)



(321)



(294)



Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable



36



35



53



(58)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable



(279)



1,704



1,065



3,137





Inventories



169



(9)



(276)



(31)





Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets



1,159



369



(5,360)



1,494





Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities



(3,526)



(857)



5,508



(3,888)



Net cash provided by operating activities



11,597



10,972



27,861



17,246

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets



2,107



8



2,910



8

Proceeds from insurance



300



44



485



294

Proceeds from notes receivable



48



35



82



61

Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets



(4,140)



(5,429)



(13,990)



(6,718)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired



-



-



(39,302)



-



Net cash used in investing activities



(1,685)



(5,342)



(49,815)



(6,355)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from debt obligations



18,740



2,176



35,742



2,176

Payments on debt obligations



(4,802)



(4,232)



(7,290)



(5,977)

Purchase of treasury stock



(2,845)



-



(2,845)



(1,794)

Payment of dividends



(474)



(360)



(854)



(720)

Payment of loan origination costs



(418)



(25)



(418)



(25)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



10,201



(2,441)



24,335



(6,340)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



20,113



3,189



2,381



4,551

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD



17,954



16,967



35,686



15,605

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



$                 38,067



$                 20,156



$                 38,067



$                 20,156

 

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)































March 31,



September 30,



March 31,











2022



2021



2021

ASSETS













Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents



$                38,067



$                35,686



$                20,156



Accounts receivable, net



6,262



7,570



3,630



Current portion of notes receivable



292



220



214



Inventories



3,361



2,659



2,403



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,880



1,928



5,020



Assets held for sale



6,126



4,887



7,382





Total current assets



60,988



52,950



38,805

Property and equipment, net



203,434



175,952



175,153

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



36,180



24,308



24,698

Notes receivable, net of current portion



5,411



2,839



2,892

Goodwill



54,484



39,379



45,686

Intangibles, net



125,284



67,824



73,070

Other assets



1,771



1,367



806







Total assets



$             487,552



$             364,619



$             361,110





















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities















Accounts payable



$                  6,255



$                  4,408



$                  4,021



Accrued liabilities



15,576



10,403



12,321



Current portion of long-term debt, net



11,177



6,434



16,380



Current portion of operating lease liabilities



2,306



1,780



1,692





Total current liabilities



35,314



23,025



34,414

Deferred tax liability, net



22,040



19,137



20,390

Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs



166,903



118,734



116,032

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



35,517



24,150



24,583

Other long-term liabilities



355



350



357





Total liabilities



260,129



185,396



195,776





















Commitments and contingencies

































Equity

















Preferred stock



-



-



-



Common stock



94



90



90



Additional paid-in capital



77,553



50,040



50,040



Retained earnings



150,366



129,693



115,811





Total RCIHH stockholders' equity



228,013



179,823



165,941



Noncontrolling interests



(590)



(600)



(607)





Total equity



227,423



179,223



165,334







Total liabilities and equity



$             487,552



$             364,619



$             361,110

 

 

