HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 and filed its corresponding Form 10-Q. Results are not comparable to prior periods due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In line with government regulations, all locations remained closed in April, a number reopened in May and June, and some of those had to close temporarily before quarter-end.
Key Points
- Total revenues of $14.7 million with $156 thousand in April, $5.7 million in May, and $8.9 million in June.
- Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.5 million or $0.60 per share.
- Positive operating cash flow. Net cash from operating activities and free cash flow* of $166 thousand.
- Cash at June 30, 2020 was $14.8 million and accounts receivable were $5.5 million, including a $3.6 million income tax receivable.
- Bombshells restaurants had record two-month revenues in May-June and quarterly segment operating margin of 22.3% that exceeded our FY20 target.
- Nightclubs that were able to open performed well considering 3Q20's operating environment.
- July revenues totaled $7.6 million.
- 31 locations open as of today.
- Approximately half of our team members are back at work after extensive furloughs in March.
- All open locations follow Covid-19 safety standards for guests and team members, including mandatory mask, social distancing, occupancy and hourly restrictions, as well as closing temporarily for periodic sanitizing.
- Though our cash flows are not what we anticipated at the start of FY20, the near-term outlook for our business remains strong, and we expect to generate adequate cash flows from operations over the next 12 months. Please see our 10-Q for further discussion.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss 3Q20 results, outlook and related matters will be held today at 4:30 PM ET:
- Live Participant Phone Number: Toll Free 877-407-9210, International 201-689-8049
- To access the live webcast, slides or replay, visit: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/36059
- Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 36059
CEO Comment
Eric Langan, President & CEO, said: "After more than five months, we are more confident in managing how the pandemic is affecting our businesses. By being agile, innovative and acting quickly, we believe we have made the company more resilient.
"We have significantly reduced our cost structure. All payments not deferred were made as required. We have learned how to safely open, close, and reopen locations, and have developed effective ways to serve guests and market our businesses in this new environment. In addition, we have been able to retain our key personnel and rehire many of our valuable team members.
"We have also continued to pursue longer-term strategies. For example, during 3Q20 we sold the second of two excess parcels at Bombshells I-10 in Houston. This significantly reduced our total debt at this location as planned.
"Even with no sales in April, we ended 3Q20 with small but positive operating cash flow, sufficient working capital, and open locations that should provide us with ample staying power. When more locations open, such as our larger Florida and New York units, we believe our new cost structure and marketing should generate noticeably increased cash flow even with Covid-related restrictions.
"Our people have been unbelievable. A special thanks goes out to our team members for making all of this possible."
As of the release of this report, we do not know the extent and duration of the impact of Covid-19 on our businesses due to the uncertainty about the spread of the virus. Lower sales, as caused by social distancing guidelines, could lead to adverse financial results. However, we will continually monitor and evaluate the situation and will determine any further measures to be instituted, including refinancing several of our debt obligations.
3Q20 Statement of Operations (All comparisons are to 3Q19 unless otherwise noted)
- Consolidated revenues of $14.7 million declined 68.7%. Bombshells segment generated revenues of $4.3 million in May and $4.2 million in June. Nightclubs segment generated revenues of $1.3 million in May and $4.7 million in June.
- All locations remained closed in April 2020. Following changing regional conditions and government regulations, 11 reopened by May 15, a total of 34 were open by May 31, a total of 40 were open by June 15, and a total of 29 were open at the end of 3Q20. As of today, we have 31 locations open.
- Cost of goods was 16.2% of revenues compared to 14.2% due to a higher proportion of food sales.
- Salaries and wages and SGA costs declined 48.9%. This reflected cost-cutting and fewer locations open, partially offset by one month of no open locations and new Covid-related safety costs.
- Net other charges of $424 thousand compared to a net gain of $172 thousand. 3Q20 reflected $1.0 million in additional Covid-19 impairment and a $608 thousand gain from the sale of real estate, mainly excess property around Bombshells I-10. Most of the $1.9 million sale proceeds paid down related debt.
- By segment, Bombshells had a $1.9 million operating profit at a 22.3% margin with a higher level of sales and more consistent occupancy while operating in line with indoor restrictions.
- Nightclubs had a $3.1 million operating loss, which included depreciation of $1.5 million and net charges of $363 thousand (both non-cash).
- Interest expense was 3.3% lower than a year ago due to debt paydowns prior to and during 3Q20.
- Income tax was a $1.4 million benefit compared to a $1.8 million expense.
- Weighted average number of common shares outstanding of 9.1 million declined 5.1% due to repurchases prior to 3Q20.
June 30, 2020 Balance Sheet (All comparisons are to March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted)
- Cash and cash equivalents of $14.8 million compared to $9.8 million.
- Long-term debt of $142.7 million compared to $140.4 million. The increase primarily reflects the addition of a $5.4 million SBA loan partially offset by 3Q20 paydowns of other debt.
*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
- In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) settlement of lawsuits, and (e) impairment of assets. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
- Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) impairment of assets, and (g) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 26.9% and 22.8% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, and (h) impairment of assets. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
- Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.
Note
All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Nine Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Revenues
Sales of alcoholic beverages
$ 7,623
51.8%
$ 19,570
41.6%
$ 45,285
43.7%
$ 56,366
41.5%
Sales of food and merchandise
3,452
23.4%
7,046
15.0%
17,378
16.8%
19,175
14.1%
Service revenues
2,907
19.7%
17,299
36.8%
34,448
33.3%
51,609
38.0%
Other
739
5.0%
3,112
6.6%
6,430
6.2%
8,726
6.4%
Total revenues
14,721
100.0%
47,027
100.0%
103,541
100.0%
135,876
100.0%
Operating expenses
Cost of goods sold
Alcoholic beverages sold
1,245
16.3%
4,015
20.5%
8,826
19.5%
11,541
20.5%
Food and merchandise sold
1,125
32.6%
2,565
36.4%
5,917
34.0%
6,857
35.8%
Service and other
20
0.5%
121
0.6%
205
0.5%
307
0.5%
Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)
2,390
16.2%
6,701
14.2%
14,948
14.4%
18,705
13.8%
Salaries and wages
5,421
36.8%
13,164
28.0%
30,866
29.8%
37,168
27.4%
Selling, general and administrative
8,908
60.5%
14,895
31.7%
39,889
38.5%
43,263
31.8%
Depreciation and amortization
2,235
15.2%
2,465
5.2%
6,696
6.5%
6,718
4.9%
Other charges (gains), net
424
2.9%
(172)
-0.4%
8,588
8.3%
(2,250)
-1.7%
Total operating expenses
19,378
131.6%
37,053
78.8%
100,987
97.5%
103,604
76.2%
Income (loss) from operations
(4,657)
-31.6%
9,974
21.2%
2,554
2.5%
32,272
23.8%
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(2,459)
-16.7%
(2,543)
-5.4%
(7,403)
-7.1%
(7,709)
-5.7%
Interest income
80
0.5%
92
0.2%
263
0.3%
218
0.2%
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
31
0.2%
(38)
-0.1%
(103)
-0.1%
(408)
-0.3%
Income (loss) before income taxes
(7,005)
-47.6%
7,485
15.9%
(4,689)
-4.5%
24,373
17.9%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,437)
-9.8%
1,806
3.8%
(1,262)
-1.2%
5,547
4.1%
Net income (loss)
(5,568)
-37.8%
5,679
12.1%
(3,427)
-3.3%
18,826
13.9%
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
94
0.6%
(41)
-0.1%
135
0.1%
(109)
-0.1%
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ (5,474)
-37.2%
$ 5,638
12.0%
$ (3,292)
-3.2%
$ 18,717
13.8%
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic and diluted
$ (0.60)
$ 0.59
$ (0.36)
$ 1.94
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
9,125
9,620
9,224
9,671
Dividends per share
$ 0.03
$ 0.03
$ 0.10
$ 0.09
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ (5,474)
$ 5,638
$ (3,292)
$ 18,717
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,437)
1,806
(1,262)
5,547
Interest expense, net
2,379
2,451
7,140
7,491
Settlement of lawsuits
50
-
74
144
Impairment of assets
982
-
9,192
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(608)
(265)
(645)
(2,487)
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
(31)
38
103
408
Loss (gain) on insurance
-
93
(33)
93
Depreciation and amortization
2,235
2,465
6,696
6,718
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (1,904)
$ 12,226
$ 17,973
$ 36,631
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss)
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ (5,474)
$ 5,638
$ (3,292)
$ 18,717
Amortization of intangibles
149
165
462
474
Settlement of lawsuits
50
-
74
144
Impairment of assets
982
-
9,192
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(608)
(265)
(645)
(2,487)
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
(31)
38
103
408
Loss (gain) on insurance
-
93
(33)
93
Net income tax effect including rate change
(1,840)
(6)
(2,499)
327
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$ (6,772)
$ 5,663
$ 3,362
$ 17,676
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
Diluted shares
9,125
9,620
9,224
9,671
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.60)
$ 0.59
$ (0.36)
$ 1.94
Amortization of intangibles
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.05
Settlement of lawsuits
0.01
-
0.01
0.01
Impairment of assets
0.11
-
1.00
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(0.07)
(0.03)
(0.07)
(0.26)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
(0.00)
0.00
0.01
0.04
Loss (gain) on insurance
-
0.01
(0.00)
0.01
Net income tax effect including rate change
(0.20)
(0.00)
(0.27)
0.03
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.74)
$ 0.59
$ 0.36
$ 1.83
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income (loss)
Income (loss) from operations
$ (4,657)
$ 9,974
$ 2,554
$ 32,272
Amortization of intangibles
149
165
462
474
Settlement of lawsuits
50
-
74
144
Impairment of assets
982
-
9,192
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(608)
(265)
(645)
(2,487)
Loss (gain) on insurance
-
93
(33)
93
Non-GAAP operating income
$ (4,084)
$ 9,967
$ 11,604
$ 30,496
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin
GAAP operating margin
-31.6%
21.2%
2.5%
23.8%
Amortization of intangibles
1.0%
0.4%
0.4%
0.3%
Settlement of lawsuits
0.3%
0.0%
0.1%
0.1%
Impairment of assets
6.7%
0.0%
8.9%
0.0%
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
-4.1%
-0.6%
-0.6%
-1.8%
Loss (gain) on insurance
0.0%
0.2%
0.0%
0.1%
Non-GAAP operating margin
-27.7%
21.2%
11.2%
22.4%
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 166
$ 7,443
$ 12,147
$ 28,414
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
-
955
2,111
2,072
Free cash flow
$ 166
$ 6,488
$ 10,036
$ 26,342
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Nightclubs
$ 6,013
$ 37,889
$ 75,239
$ 112,664
Bombshells
8,531
8,755
27,684
22,295
Other
177
383
618
917
$ 14,721
$ 47,027
$ 103,541
$ 135,876
Income (loss) from operations
Nightclubs
$ (3,088)
$ 14,034
$ 13,002
$ 44,499
Bombshells
1,903
686
4,166
1,543
Other
(95)
(111)
(480)
(406)
General corporate
(3,377)
(4,635)
(14,134)
(13,364)
$ (4,657)
$ 9,974
$ 2,554
$ 32,272
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ (3,088)
$ 1,903
$ (95)
$ (3,377)
$ (4,657)
$ 14,034
$ 686
$ (111)
$ (4,635)
$ 9,974
Amortization of intangibles
49
3
96
-
148
-
-
-
165
165
Settlement of lawsuits
50
-
-
-
50
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of assets
982
-
-
-
982
-
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(619)
16
-
(4)
(607)
(260)
-
-
(5)
(265)
Loss (gain) on insurance
-
-
-
-
-
93
-
-
-
93
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ (2,626)
$ 1,922
$ 1
$ (3,381)
$ (4,084)
$ 13,867
$ 686
$ (111)
$ (4,475)
$ 9,967
GAAP operating margin
-51.4%
22.3%
-53.7%
-22.9%
-31.6%
37.0%
7.8%
-29.0%
-9.9%
21.2%
Non-GAAP operating margin
-43.7%
22.5%
0.6%
-23.0%
-27.7%
36.6%
7.8%
-29.0%
-9.5%
21.2%
For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020
For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 13,002
$ 4,166
$ (480)
$ (14,134)
$ 2,554
$ 44,499
$ 1,543
$ (406)
$ (13,364)
$ 32,272
Amortization of intangibles
163
11
287
-
461
-
-
-
474
474
Settlement of lawsuits
74
-
-
-
74
129
3
-
12
144
Impairment of assets
8,947
245
-
-
9,192
-
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(619)
16
-
(41)
(644)
(2,412)
1
-
(76)
(2,487)
Loss (gain) on insurance
(20)
-
-
(13)
(33)
93
-
-
-
93
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 21,547
$ 4,438
$ (193)
$ (14,188)
$ 11,604
$ 42,309
$ 1,547
$ (406)
$ (12,954)
$ 30,496
GAAP operating margin
17.3%
15.0%
-77.7%
-13.7%
2.5%
39.5%
6.9%
-44.3%
-9.8%
23.8%
Non-GAAP operating margin
28.6%
16.0%
-31.2%
-13.7%
11.2%
37.6%
6.9%
-44.3%
-9.5%
22.4%
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$ (5,568)
$ 5,679
$ (3,427)
$ 18,826
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,235
2,465
6,696
6,718
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
(362)
106
(1,517)
1,237
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(713)
(507)
(749)
(2,704)
Impairment of assets
982
-
9,192
-
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
(31)
38
103
408
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
65
74
194
276
Deferred rent expense
-
47
-
236
Noncash lease expense
419
-
1,244
-
Loss (gain) on insurance
-
93
(33)
93
Doubtful accounts expense on notes receivable
495
-
495
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,970)
578
(53)
2,305
Inventories
108
95
(29)
(87)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
2,102
649
4,942
4,199
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
2,404
(1,874)
(4,911)
(3,093)
Net cash provided by operating activities
166
7,443
12,147
28,414
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets
1,936
2,240
2,041
5,106
Proceeds from insurance
-
-
945
-
Proceeds from notes receivable
1,152
39
1,555
107
Issuance of note receivable
-
-
-
(420)
Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets
(242)
(2,999)
(5,565)
(16,901)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
-
-
(13,500)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,846
(720)
(1,024)
(25,608)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt obligations
5,623
2,034
6,503
12,330
Payments on debt obligations
(3,392)
(5,347)
(7,489)
(18,634)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
(403)
(8,488)
(2,364)
Payment of dividends
(273)
(285)
(920)
(867)
Payment of loan origination costs
-
-
-
(20)
Distribution to noncontrolling interests
-
(21)
(31)
(21)
Net provided by (cash used) in financing activities
1,958
(4,022)
(10,425)
(9,576)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
4,970
2,701
698
(6,770)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
9,825
8,255
14,097
17,726
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 14,795
$ 10,956
$ 14,795
$ 10,956
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
June 30,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 14,795
$ 14,097
$ 10,956
Accounts receivable, net
5,529
6,289
5,001
Current portion of notes receivable
219
954
1,152
Inventories
2,627
2,598
2,502
Prepaid insurance
1,415
5,446
896
Other current assets
1,752
2,521
2,090
Assets held for sale
2,013
2,866
-
Total current assets
28,350
34,771
22,597
Property and equipment, net
181,960
183,956
191,493
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
25,962
-
-
Notes receivable, net of current portion
2,896
4,211
3,810
Goodwill
47,109
53,630
55,271
Intangibles, net
73,224
75,951
76,285
Other assets
873
1,118
1,422
Total assets
$ 360,374
$ 353,637
$ 350,878
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 3,955
$ 3,810
$ 2,544
Accrued liabilities
10,286
14,644
9,117
Current portion of long-term debt, net
17,249
15,754
16,374
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,586
-
-
Total current liabilities
33,076
34,208
28,035
Deferred tax liability, net
20,141
21,658
22,076
Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs
125,487
127,774
130,205
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
25,863
-
-
Other long-term liabilities
372
1,696
1,656
Total liabilities
204,939
185,336
181,972
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
91
96
96
Additional paid-in capital
52,829
61,312
61,849
Retained earnings
102,837
107,049
106,976
Total RCIHH stockholders' equity
155,757
168,457
168,921
Noncontrolling interests
(322)
(156)
(15)
Total equity
155,435
168,301
168,906
Total liabilities and equity
$ 360,374
$ 353,637
$ 350,878