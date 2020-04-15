BETHESDA, Md., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauded real estate advisory firm RCLCO (www.rclco.com) has entered an agreement to collaborate with Cecilian Partners, the Doylestown, PA based real estate technology company.
RCLCO will add Cecilian's XO software platform to their suite of client resource tools to help their clients make more informed decisions about marketing, operations and business intelligence. RCLCO CEO Gadi Kaufmann stated, "We always want to bring more to our clients. The world of real estate technology, 'prop tech' is changing the industry and as always we want to play a strategic role in that change. We believe community developers and home builders will both gain efficiencies and improve the overall consumer experience by implementing this software product." Cecilian Partners CEO John Cecilian, Jr. said, "We are honored to be associated with such an esteemed partner. I think together we can provide a level of actionable information not yet seen in residential real estate and really make a difference for our clients."
About RCLCO
RCLCO's mission is to help clients make strategic, effective and enduring decisions about real estate. Since our formation in 1967, we have been proudly serving the best minds in real estate with cutting-edge analytics and actionable advice. Our work includes providing market, economic, financial and impact analyses; advising on investment portfolio strategy and implementation; and management consulting services. RCLCO is headquartered in Washington, DC, and has offices in Los Angeles, Orlando, and Austin.
To learn more, visit www.rclco.com and cecilianpartners.com.