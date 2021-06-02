PRINCETON, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch, award-winning providers of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services, today announced the availability of their new Pro Gaming WiFi service. Powered by NETGEAR Nighthawk® Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 Router, paired with RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch's ultra-high-speed internet, it offers even more flexibility to home entertainment options, delivering a better gaming, streaming and video conferencing experience for residential customers. Packed with advanced gaming features, Nighthawk Pro Gaming router with WiFi 6 enables the capability for more devices to connect and stream simultaneously, with optimal speed and reliability, and efficiently packing and scheduling data.
More than 214 million people in the U.S. play video games, making gaming one of the fastest growing entertainment sectors today. Bandwidth and strong connectivity are essential for any level of gamer and with Pro Gaming WiFi, users can expect an optimal experience.
"NETGEAR is pleased to include the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 router as part of the RCN, Grande Communications, enTouch Solution to help enhance the online gaming experience while providing improved network performance for an entire household of connected devices," said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. "Nighthawk Pro Gaming is our trusted line of performance routers that are the go-to solution for online gaming. With DUMAOS 3.0 software and the ultimate WiFi 6 hardware, Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 Router is equipped to handle the load of today's multiple streaming screens and gaming platforms without compromising bandwidth or ping rates."
The WiFi 6 dual-band router delivers faster, more reliable connections with 4X increased capacity and low latency. Boasting a powerful tri-core 1.5GHz processor, the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 router supports more devices for better gaming, 4K streaming, surfing and more, while boosting your wireless, wired and USB performance. Unique DumaOS software enables customers to tailor their connection and lower latency for optimal ping – a game-changer in accommodating the uptick in bandwidth that comes with having everybody at home, all using the same connection for work, school, and entertainment.
"As a provider committed to bringing customers unique, cutting-edge and innovative options, we continue to offer customers ultimate choice and control," said Chris Fenger, COO of RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch. "Partnering with an industry leader such as NETGEAR allows us to deliver a new-to-market product, leading the new era of WiFi. With the Pro Gaming WiFi service, residential customers can stay in the game, not in the queue, with pure performance built for gamers with features other routers only dream about to keep them at the top of the leaderboard, and fuel the 4K/8K UHD entertainment streaming."
With existing options for both Standard WiFi, and Enhanced Whole Home WiFi, the addition of NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 router offers yet another solution to meet customer needs, reinforcing the organization's commitment to giving customers what they want.
Residential customers across the RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch footprint can sign-up for the companies' Pro Gaming WiFi for just $12.95 per month.
About RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and enTouch
RCN Telecom Services, LLC (http://www.rcn.com) Grande Communications (http://www.mygrande.com), Wave Broadband (http://www.wavebroadband.com) and enTouch Systems (http://www.entouch.net) form the sixth largest US cable operator and provide award-winning high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, digital TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Together, RCN, Grande and Wave serves areas of Massachusetts, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York City, and Washington, DC. (RCN); Texas (Grande Communications and enTouch Systems) and Washington, Oregon and California (Wave Broadband).
