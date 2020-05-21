DENVER, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, today announced its annual Broker Owner Conference (BOC) will be held virtually August 17-18, 2020. Adopting a theme of "BOC@Home. One World, One RE/MAX," the event will be open to a global audience, connecting the network's brokers and owners in more than 110 countries and territories together virtually to learn, network with each other, discover new tools and technology, and take their business to the next level.
The event will include many BOC staples – the Opening General Session, notable speakers, the Approved Supplier MarketPlace, networking meetups, and a full range of educational and inspirational sessions – all in a dynamic virtual environment that mimics being onsite at the conference. New this year will be a special global track for content that will appeal to the event's international attendees.
"Our brokers and owners come to the BOC to sharpen their business acumen and discover the latest in RE/MAX technology, training and marketing tools," said Pam Harris, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "We're hard at work to seamlessly transition the same world-class experience our attendees have come to expect to an online environment. Expanding the event for international attendees this year will help us bring that high energy our events are known for to a larger group of brokers and owners across the world."
The shift from an in-person event is another recent example of how RE/MAX is emerging as a leader in online content and virtual experiences for real estate professionals in response to social distancing requirements stemming from Covid-19. In March, RE/MAX debuted daily webinars to help brokers and agents remain focused on building their business. The global real estate franchisor also launched two weekly Facebook Live broadcasts with its CEO and Chief Customer Officer in late March – Adam Contos: Mind, Body and Business and Good Morning RE/MAX with Nick Bailey, respectively.
"In many ways, hosting the event virtually will make this event available to even more attendees, while adding the convenience and safety of attending from their own home," said Harris. "We may need to be physically apart, but we are creating an event that will bring people together."
The BOC is exclusively offered to RE/MAX brokers, owners and managers. It is the network's second largest event after the RE/MAX R4 Convention. Event registration opens on June 10, 2020, with an early bird registration price of $99. Beginning July 13, the rate will be $129.
The 2nd annual Motto EDGE (Entrepreneurs Driving Growth and Excellence) Forum for Motto Mortgage broker owners will also occur virtually this fall. Motto Franchising, LLC is excited to provide Motto franchisees the opportunity to network and learn strategies to grow their mortgage brokerage franchise operations, all from the safety and comfort of their own homes.
