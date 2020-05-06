DENVER, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
First Quarter 2020 Highlights
(Compared to first quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted)
- Total agent count increased 5.0% to 131,816 agents (as previously disclosed)
- U.S. and Canada combined agent count increased 0.2% to 84,191 agents (as previously disclosed)
- Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 34.1% to 118 offices1 (as previously disclosed)
- Total Revenue of $70.3 million; Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds increased 0.7% to $52.8 million
- Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. of $2.6 million and earnings per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of $0.15
- Adjusted EBITDA2 of $19.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA margin2 of 27.8% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS2) of $0.39
Operating Statistics as of April 30, 2020
(Compared to April 30, 2019 unless otherwise noted)
- Total agent count increased 4.0% to 131,134 agents
- U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 0.8% to 83,374 agents
- Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 35.6% to 122 offices1
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise, today announced operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
"The housing market experienced a strong start to 2020, but that momentum was unfortunately interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Adam Contos, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "In the current environment, the health and well-being of our employees, affiliates, home buyers and sellers and the communities in which they live remain our top priority. Thanks to investments in our business this past year, our employees are working productively from home, delivering valuable service and support to our networks. Real estate professionals, using technology and adhering to social distancing guidelines, are effectively leading consumers through the buying or selling process in a safe and largely virtual way. What has become clear is the expertise of a skilled real estate professional has never been more important."
Contos continued, "We have ample reason to be confident in our ability to navigate through this challenging environment. We have the advantages of strong brands, a resilient business model, a healthy balance sheet, two highly entrepreneurial networks – including one that virtually spans the globe – and an extremely skilled headquarters staff. We've experienced economic downturns before, and the lessons we've learned will help us through this one. We continue to invest in the success of our affiliates – providing financial support, maintaining our brand presence, and developing relevant new tools, training and technology. The goal: helping our people emerge from this crisis in a position of strength."
First Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Agent Count
The following table compares agent count as of March 31, 2020 and 2019:
As of March 31,
Change
2020
2019
#
%
U.S.
62,668
62,664
4
0.0
Canada
21,523
21,367
156
0.7
Subtotal
84,191
84,031
160
0.2
Outside the U.S. & Canada
47,625
41,501
6,124
14.8
Total
131,816
125,532
6,284
5.0
Revenue
RE/MAX Holdings generated total revenue of $70.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.9 million or 1.3% compared to $71.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Total revenue decreased primarily due to agent recruiting initiatives that reduced both continuing franchise fees and Marketing Funds fees, partially offset by an increase in broker fees and the growth of Motto. Recurring revenue streams, which consist of continuing franchise fees and annual dues, decreased $0.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2019 and accounted for 62.7% of revenue (excluding the Marketing Funds) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 64.5% in the comparable period in 2019.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were $58.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. First quarter total operating expenses increased primarily due to higher selling, operating and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses, partially offset by lower Marketing Fund expenses. Excluding the Marketing Funds from operating expenses, first quarter 2020 operating expenses totaled $41.0 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 3.9% compared to $39.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Selling, operating and administrative expenses were $34.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.8 million or 2.3% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and, excluding the Marketing Funds, represented 65.7% of revenue, compared to 64.7% in the prior-year period. Selling, operating and administrative expenses increased primarily due to higher bad debt expense, incremental expenses from the First acquisition, technology investments and increased legal expenses, partially offset by lower equity-based compensation expense and elimination of the corporate bonus.
Net Income and GAAP EPS
Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings was $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.8 million over the first quarter of 2019. Reported basic and diluted GAAP EPS were each $0.15 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.25 in the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS
Adjusted EBITDA was $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $3.5 million or 15.0% from the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily due to increased bad debt expense and incremental net expenses from the First acquisition partially offset by the elimination of the corporate bonus. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.8% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 32.3% in the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted basic and diluted EPS were each $0.39 for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.09 per share compared to the first quarter of 2019. The ownership structure used to calculate Adjusted basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 assumes RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO, LLC ("RMCO"). The weighted average ownership RE/MAX Holdings had in RMCO was 58.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $80.9 million. The Company's cash and cash equivalents decreased $2.1 million from December 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $225.2 million of outstanding debt, net of an unamortized debt discount and issuance costs, a decrease of $0.5 million compared to $225.7 million as of December 31, 2019.
Dividend
On May 5, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on June 2, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2020.
Basis of Presentation
Unless otherwise noted, the results presented in this press release are consolidated and exclude adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interest.
Footnotes:
1 Total open Motto Mortgage franchises includes only "bricks and mortar" offices with a unique physical address with rights granted by a full franchise agreement with Motto Franchising, LLC and excludes any "virtual" offices or "branchises".
2 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These terms are defined at the end of this release. Please see Tables 5 and 6 appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to: agent count; franchise sales; revenue; operating expenses; dividends; non-GAAP financial measures; housing and mortgage market conditions; the Company's strategic and operating plans and business models; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability of the Company and its franchisees to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic; investments in the success of franchisees, including financial support; the Company's ability to implement its planned expense reductions and the benefits thereof; the importance of skilled real estate professionals; the advantages of the Company's strong brands, resilient business model, healthy balance sheet, two highly entrepreneurial networks and extremely skilled headquarters staff; and the Company's continued investment in the success of its affiliates. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the global COVID-19 pandemic, which poses significant and widespread risks to the Company's business, including the Company's agents, loan originators, franchisees and employees, as well as home buyers and sellers. The Company has offered financial support to its franchisees during this time, but the Company is unable to estimate the effectiveness of that support or the ultimate effect of such support on its results of operations and financial condition. The duration and magnitude of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic depends on future developments that cannot be predicted at this time. The Company has already experienced significant disruption to its business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and such disruptions may continue, particularly if ongoing mitigation actions by government authorities remain in place for a significant amount of time. Notwithstanding any mitigation actions the Company has initiated and expects to continue as the crisis is ongoing, sustained material revenue declines relating to this crisis could impact the Company's financial condition, results of operations, stock price and ability to access the capital markets. Other important risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, and (8) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.
TABLE 1
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Revenue:
Continuing franchise fees
$
24,143
$
24,956
Annual dues
8,921
8,854
Broker fees
9,444
8,588
Marketing Funds fees
17,522
18,772
Franchise sales and other revenue
10,242
10,008
Total revenue
70,272
71,178
Operating expenses:
Selling, operating and administrative expenses
34,677
33,903
Marketing Funds expenses
17,522
18,772
Depreciation and amortization
6,310
5,558
Total operating expenses
58,509
58,233
Operating income
11,763
12,945
Other expenses, net:
Interest expense
(2,682)
(3,155)
Interest income
269
320
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)
(270)
55
Total other expenses, net
(2,683)
(2,780)
Income before provision for income taxes
9,080
10,165
Provision for income taxes
(3,790)
(1,908)
Net income
5,290
8,257
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
2,659
3,848
Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
$
2,631
$
4,409
Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. per share of Class A common stock
Basic
$
0.15
$
0.25
Diluted
$
0.15
$
0.25
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
Basic
17,974,264
17,775,381
Diluted
18,033,631
17,817,620
Cash dividends declared per share of Class A common stock
$
0.22
$
0.21
TABLE 2
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
80,905
$
83,001
Restricted cash
24,195
20,600
Accounts and notes receivable, current portion, less allowances of $14,879 and $12,538, respectively
27,289
28,644
Income taxes receivable
1,576
896
Other current assets
10,810
9,638
Total current assets
144,775
142,779
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $15,402 and $14,940, respectively
5,724
5,444
Operating lease right of use assets
49,949
51,129
Franchise agreements, net
83,801
87,670
Other intangible assets, net
29,554
32,315
Goodwill
161,698
159,038
Deferred tax assets, net
49,251
52,595
Income taxes receivable, net of current portion
1,690
1,690
Other assets, net of current portion
11,220
9,692
Total assets
$
537,662
$
542,352
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,466
$
2,983
Accrued liabilities
52,343
60,163
Income taxes payable
7,918
6,854
Deferred revenue
25,473
25,663
Current portion of debt
2,628
2,648
Current portion of payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements
3,583
3,583
Operating lease liabilities
5,232
5,102
Total current liabilities
103,643
106,996
Debt, net of current portion
222,522
223,033
Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements, net of current portion
33,140
33,640
Deferred tax liabilities, net
542
293
Income taxes payable, net of current portion
—
—
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
18,495
18,763
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
54,598
55,959
Other liabilities, net of current portion
4,644
5,292
Total liabilities
437,584
443,976
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized; 18,123,963 and 17,838,233 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
2
2
Class B common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 1,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
470,639
466,945
Retained earnings
28,881
30,525
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
378
414
Total stockholders' equity attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
499,900
497,886
Non-controlling interest
(399,822)
(399,510)
Total stockholders' equity
100,078
98,376
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
537,662
$
542,352
TABLE 3
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
5,290
$
8,257
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,310
5,558
Bad debt expense
3,435
1,439
Equity-based compensation expense
2,186
4,051
Deferred income tax expense
2,241
1,081
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
(505)
(70)
Other, net
(504)
651
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(4,804)
1,474
Net cash provided by operating activities
13,649
22,441
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software
(1,965)
(3,940)
Restricted cash acquired with the Marketing Funds acquisition
—
28,495
Other
—
(1,200)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(1,965)
23,355
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on debt
(660)
(653)
Distributions paid to non-controlling unitholders
(2,777)
(2,693)
Dividends and dividend equivalents paid to Class A common stockholders
(4,275)
(3,782)
Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation
(2,268)
(713)
Net cash used in financing activities
(9,980)
(7,841)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(205)
69
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,499
38,024
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
103,601
59,974
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
105,100
$
97,998
TABLE 4
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Agent Count
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Agent Count:
U.S.
Company-owned Regions
48,840
49,267
48,576
48,748
48,904
49,318
50,342
50,432
Independent Regions
13,828
13,854
13,972
13,952
13,760
13,804
13,948
14,063
U.S. Total
62,668
63,121
62,548
62,700
62,664
63,122
64,290
64,495
Canada
Company-owned Regions
6,217
6,338
6,402
6,510
6,549
6,702
6,858
6,915
Independent Regions
15,306
15,229
15,117
14,923
14,818
14,625
14,550
14,451
Canada Total
21,523
21,567
21,519
21,433
21,367
21,327
21,408
21,366
U.S. and Canada Total
84,191
84,688
84,067
84,133
84,031
84,449
85,698
85,861
Outside U.S. and Canada
Independent Regions
47,625
46,201
44,191
42,887
41,501
39,831
38,207
37,221
Outside U.S. and Canada Total
47,625
46,201
44,191
42,887
41,501
39,831
38,207
37,221
Total
131,816
130,889
128,258
127,020
125,532
124,280
123,905
123,082
TABLE 5
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Amounts in 000s)
2020
2019
Net income
$
5,290
$
8,257
Depreciation and amortization
6,310
5,558
Interest expense
2,682
3,155
Interest income
(269)
(320)
Provision for income taxes
3,790
1,908
EBITDA
17,803
18,558
(Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets
(11)
379
Equity-based compensation expense
2,186
4,051
Acquisition-related expense (1)
566
72
Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability
(500)
—
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (2)
(505)
(70)
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
19,539
$
22,990
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3)
27.8
%
32.3
%
(1)
Acquisition-related expense includes legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of acquired companies.
(2)
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability.
(3)
Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.
TABLE 6
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Amounts in 000s)
2020
2019
Net income
$
5,290
$
8,257
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
4,849
4,465
Provision for income taxes
3,790
1,908
Add-backs:
(Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets
(11)
379
Equity-based compensation expense
2,186
4,051
Acquisition-related expense (1)
566
72
Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability
(500)
—
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (2)
(505)
(70)
Adjusted pre-tax net income
15,665
19,062
Less: Provision for income taxes at 24% (3)
(3,760)
(4,575)
Adjusted net income (4)
$
11,905
$
14,487
Total basic pro forma shares outstanding
30,533,864
30,334,981
Total diluted pro forma shares outstanding
30,593,231
30,377,220
Adjusted net income basic earnings per share (4)
$
0.39
$
0.48
Adjusted net income diluted earnings per share (4)
$
0.39
$
0.48
(1)
Acquisition-related expense includes legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of acquired companies.
(2)
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability.
(3)
24% is the combined federal and state statutory rate and is an estimate of our long-term tax rate assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests for Class A common stock. It excludes the impacts of (a) our partnership structure, (b) unusual, non-recurring tax matters, such as the conversion of First to an LLC, and (c) lower income for 2020 due to the pandemic, which is causing distorted impacts to differences between tax and GAAP accounting, and causing certain foreign taxes to be nondeductible in 2020 when they otherwise have been and we expect will be again in the future.
(4)
Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.
TABLE 7
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Pro Forma Shares Outstanding
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Total basic weighted average shares outstanding:
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
17,974,264
17,775,381
Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO
12,559,600
12,559,600
Total basic pro forma weighted average shares outstanding
30,533,864
30,334,981
Total diluted weighted average shares outstanding:
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
17,974,264
17,775,381
Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO
12,559,600
12,559,600
Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units (1)
59,367
42,239
Total diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding
30,593,231
30,377,220
(1)
In accordance with the treasury stock method.
TABLE 8
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Free Cash Flow & Unencumbered Cash
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Cash flow from operations
$
13,649
$
22,441
Less: Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software
(1,965)
(3,940)
Increases in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds (1)
(3,595)
(4,732)
Free cash flow (2)
8,089
13,769
Free cash flow
8,089
13,769
Less: Tax/Other non-dividend distributions to RIHI
(14)
(55)
Free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)
8,075
13,714
Free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI
8,075
13,714
Less: Debt principal payments
(660)
(653)
Unencumbered cash generated (2)
$
7,415
$
13,061
Summary
Cash flow from operations
$
13,649
$
22,441
Free cash flow (2)
$
8,089
$
13,769
Free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)
$
8,075
$
13,714
Unencumbered cash generated (2)
$
7,415
$
13,061
Adjusted EBITDA
$
19,539
$
22,990
Free cash flow as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)
41.4%
59.9%
Free cash flow less distributions to RIHI as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)
41.3%
59.7%
Unencumbered cash generated as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)
37.9%
56.8%
(1)
This line reflects any subsequent changes in the restricted cash balance (which under GAAP reflects as either (a) an increase or decrease in cash flow from operations or (b) an incremental amount of purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software) so as to remove the impact of changes in restricted cash in determining free cash flow.
(2)
Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC and in public disclosures of financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as Adjusted EBITDA and the ratios related thereto, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) and free cash flow. These measures are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (consolidated net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and the provision for income taxes, each of which is presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included earlier in this press release), adjusted for the impact of the following items that are either non-cash or that the Company does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance: loss or gain on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the estimated fair value measurement of contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items.
Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin omit certain non-cash items and other non-recurring cash charges or other items, the Company believes that each measure is less susceptible to variances that affect its operating performance resulting from depreciation, amortization and other non-cash and non-recurring cash charges or other items. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA and the related Adjusted EBITDA margin because the Company believes they are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of its operating businesses and provides greater transparency into the Company's results of operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as factors in evaluating the performance of the business.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;
- these measures do not reflect the Company's interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on its debt;
- these measures do not reflect the Company's income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;
- these measures do not reflect the cash requirements to pay dividends to stockholders of the Company's Class A common stock and tax and other cash distributions to its non-controlling unitholders;
- these measures do not reflect the cash requirements pursuant to the tax receivable agreements;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often require replacement in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
- although equity-based compensation is a non-cash charge, the issuance of equity-based awards may have a dilutive impact on earnings per share; and
- other companies may calculate these measures differently so similarly named measures may not be comparable.
Adjusted net income is calculated as Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period (and the related increase to the provision for income taxes after such exchange), plus primarily non-cash items and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance (e.g., amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on sale or disposition of assets and sub-lease, acquisition-related expense and equity-based compensation expense).
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) are calculated as Adjusted net income (as defined above) divided by pro forma (assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests) basic and diluted weighted average shares, as applicable.
When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS are supplemental measures of operating performance that management believes are useful measures to evaluate the Company's performance relative to the performance of its competitors as well as performance period over period. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests, management believes these measures:
- facilitate comparisons with other companies that do not have a low effective tax rate driven by a non-controlling interest on a pass-through entity;
- facilitate period over period comparisons because they eliminate the effect of changes in Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. driven by increases in its ownership of RMCO, LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance; and
- eliminate primarily non-cash and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance.
Free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures and any changes in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds, all as reported under GAAP, and quantifies how much cash a company has to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. The restricted cash of the Marketing Funds is limited in use for the benefit of franchisees and any impact to free cash flow is removed. The Company believes free cash flow is useful to investors as a supplemental measure as it calculates the cash flow available for working capital needs, re-investment opportunities, potential independent region and strategic acquisitions, dividend payments or other strategic uses of cash.
Free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI is calculated as free cash flow less tax and other non-dividend distributions paid to RIHI (the non-controlling interest holder) to enable RIHI to satisfy its income tax obligations. Similar payments would be made by the Company directly to federal and state taxing authorities as a component of the Company's consolidated provision for income taxes if a full exchange of non-controlling interests occurred in the future. As a result and given the significance of the Company's ongoing tax and non-dividend distribution obligations to its non-controlling interest, free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value.
Unencumbered cash generated is calculated as free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI less quarterly debt principal payments less annual excess cash flow payment on debt, as applicable. Given the significance of the Company's excess cash flow payment on debt, when applicable, unencumbered cash generated, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of the cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value after considering its debt service obligations.