DENVER, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX) today provided an update on the COVID-19 impact to the Company's operations, announced an expansion of its financial support to its franchisees, and disclosed certain key operating metrics – RE/MAX agent count and Motto Mortgage open office count as of March 31, 2020 – in advance of the Company's first-quarter earnings release expected to be issued on May 6, 2020.
Business Update
"Although we entered 2020 with momentum, the growing and rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic is increasingly impacting the worldwide housing market and our operations," said Adam Contos, RE/MAX Holdings CEO. "Factors such as social distancing, governmental stay-at-home orders, variances in whether real estate is designated as an essential service, and growing health and economic concerns are slowing the amount of homebuying, selling and borrowing activity typical at this point in the year."
In the U.S. and Canada, many transactions initiated in the early stages of the health crisis were able to close, contributing to relatively strong March housing statistics; however, the pipeline of new housing activity has been increasingly compromised. As a result, near-term housing results are anticipated to decline materially, which is expected to negatively affect the Company's financial and operating performance during the second quarter and for the foreseeable future. The magnitude and duration of the impact from COVID-19, especially on consumer behaviors, are unknown and therefore cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.
On March 19, the Company announced several initiatives including enhanced training, and providing productivity and other tools at a reduced cost or for free to help its affiliates manage their businesses through this unprecedented environment. As conditions have become more challenging, the Company is now offering additional financial support to RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage franchisees to assist them with either cost reduction or cash flow relief.
The circumstances and impact related to COVID-19 vary by location and as a result, the needs of the Company's affiliates differ. Therefore, the Company's expanded financial support offers its franchisees in Company-owned regions in the U.S. and Canada the option of either 1) a 50% waiver of certain monthly fees for the next two months under certain circumstances or 2) the deferral of certain monthly fees for the next two months on an interest-free basis.
Continued Contos, "We remain committed to providing best-in-class solutions to assist our affiliates at a time when they need to pivot and adjust quickly to constantly changing conditions and I am incredibly proud of our team's efforts in this regard. We continue to actively monitor the situation and evaluate the best way to support our affiliates and their businesses during this time."
The Company's 100% franchised business model, primarily recurring revenue streams and strong balance sheet provide financial flexibility to navigate challenging conditions. To further help ensure that it continues to be as well positioned as possible, the Company plans to implement cost savings measures that are expected to reduce second quarter non-marketing fund expenses by approximately $6.0 million to $7.0 million. Anticipated cost savings include the elimination of the 2020 Company bonus, the temporary suspension of the Company's 401(k) match, travel and events, and the implementation of a hiring freeze.
The Company also expects the marketing funds to reduce expenses during the second quarter. The marketing funds are subsidiaries that collect fees, the use of which is restricted per the terms of the Company's franchise agreements. The Company plans to defer approximately $2.25 million to $2.75 million of capital expenditures originally expected to be incurred during the second quarter. The Company continues to assess its capital allocation priorities as well as manage its expenses and capital expenditure programs judiciously. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $83.0 million and restricted cash of $20.6 million for its Marketing Funds. Additional financial details are provided in a Form 8-K expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission contemporaneously with the issuance of this release.
Continued Contos, "The strength of our brands, the resiliency and geographic breadth of our professional and entrepreneurial networks, and the hard work and dedication of our employees give us confidence in our ability to overcome current challenges. With almost 50 years of experience successfully steering through myriad business cycles and market conditions, we believe that, together, with kindness, caring and empathy, we can manage through this historic event and flourish on the other side."
First Quarter 2020 Key Operating Metrics
(Compared to first-quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted)
- Total agent count increased 5.0% to 131,816 agents
- U.S. and Canada combined agent count increased 0.2% to 84,191 agents
- Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 34.1% to 118 offices1
Agent Count
The following table compares agent count as of March 31, 2020 and 2019:
As of March 31
Change
2020
2019
#
%
U.S.
62,668
62,664
4
0.0
Canada
21,523
21,367
156
0.7
Subtotal
84,191
84,031
160
0.2
Outside the U.S. & Canada
47,625
41,501
6,124
14.8
Total
131,816
125,532
6,284
5.0
Footnote:
1 Total open Motto Mortgage franchises includes only "bricks and mortar" offices with a unique physical address with rights granted by a full franchise agreement with Motto Franchising, LLC and excludes any "virtual" offices or "branchises".
