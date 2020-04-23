MALVERN, Pa. and HAIMEN, China, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Biology Corporation ("RBC"), a US-based preclinical CRO with offices in Pennsylvania and Germany, and PharmaCore Labs (PCL) Co., Ltd, a Chinese firm with offices in Haimen, China, today announced a joint collaboration agreement in China. Under the terms of the agreement, PCL will supply business support and development personnel to RBC, as well as a staging facility for compound transshipment to the US. RBC will make its full suite of biochemical, cell, and in vivo assay services available to PCL for distribution in China. The arrangement is designed to make it more convenient for Chinese firms to use RBC's services, and also allows RBC to invoice in yuan.
Dr. Haiching Ma, Chief Science Officer of RBC, said, "While we have dozens of customers in China currently, the market is much bigger than we could address remotely. We've found that PCL has a deep knowledge of the China drug discovery market, and we're happy to have their local expertise available to serve hundreds of potential customers in China. We offer services that are not otherwise available in China, including the largest panel of profiling and screening assays for over 730 kinases and 300 plus epigenetic targets, cell-based target engagement assays, and hollow fiber in vivo assays."
Dr. Howard Zhang, President of PCL, said, "RBC has a unique portfolio of services. Since more and more Chinese companies are gearing up to do early stage drug discovery, we believe the Chinese market will generate significant demand. PCL is one of the well-known CRO's in China focusing on ion channel drug discovery and cardiac safety, with a client base covering over 50 % of Chinese pharmaceutical research labs. Our list of contacts in this industry will want to hear more from RBC."
About RBC: Founded in 2001, RBC provides a full suite of preclinical drug discovery services to over 1600 customers worldwide. It maintains lab facilities in Malvern PA and Freiburg Germany, with sales offices in the US, Germany, France, the UK, and now China.
About PharmaCore Labs: PharmaCore Labs (PCL) Co., Ltd is a Chinese-foreign joint venture enterprise founded in 2013. The company is located in Haimen, Jiangsu Province with branch offices in Shanghai and New York. It is the first company in China to provide complete pre-clinical cardiac safety assessment platforms and ion channel targeted drug development. PCL provides a wide range of testing platforms from the cellular level to the whole animal level which follow GLP-similar guidelines for pre-clinical cardiac safety evaluation and ion channel targeted drug R&D.
