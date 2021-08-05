NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Ready Capital reported U.S. GAAP Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, of $30.9 million, or $0.38 per share of common stock, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $41.4 million, or $0.52 per share of common stock.

Second Quarter Results:

  • U.S. GAAP Net income of $30.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share of common stock
  • Distributable Earnings of $41.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share of common stock
  • Adjusted net book value of $14.87 per share of common stock as of June 30, 2021
  • Current liquidity of $428 million including cash, anticipated warehouse advances, principal and interest receivable from servicers and anticipated proceeds from available-for-sale assets
  • Originated a record $1.1 billion of small-to-medium balance commercial loans
  • Originated a record $145.7 million of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program
  • Originated $1.1 billion of residential mortgage loans
  • Declared and paid dividend of $0.42 per share in cash

"Our second quarter performance is attributable to our continued effort to be the leading non-bank lender to both investors in and owner occupants of small balance commercial real estate properties. The record production in both our small balance commercial and SBA 7(a) loan programs is a result of the dedication of our employees and the recognition of Ready Capital's brand in the market," commented Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our business is positioned for growth and that our diversified model will continue to provide stable earnings for our shareholders."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Distributable Earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS"), realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights, unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses on accrual loans and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market, but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size. In 2016, the Company liquidated the majority of its MBS portfolio from distributable earnings to fund recurring operating segments.

In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value.  The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes.  Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments.  In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year's taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period's calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The following table reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings:

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net Income

$

30,904

Reconciling items:





Unrealized (gain) loss on mortgage servicing rights



4,699

Impact of ASU 2016-13 on accrual loans



4,035

Non-recurring REO impairment



510

Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses



2,971

Total reconciling items

$

12,215

  Income tax adjustments



(1,691)

Distributable earnings

$

41,428

Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



595

Less: Income attributable to participating shares



3,616

Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders

$

37,217

Distributable Earnings per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.52

U.S. GAAP Return on Equity is based on U.S. GAAP Net Income, while Distributable Return on Equity is based on Distributable Earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP Net Income for the items in the Distributable Earnings reconciliation above.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multi-family, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(In Thousands)



June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$

200,723



$

138,975

Restricted cash





57,118





47,697

Loans, net (including $13,681 and $13,795 held at fair value)





2,222,284





1,550,624

Loans, held for sale, at fair value





470,184





340,288

Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $16,431 and $74,931 held at fair value)





2,178,586





74,931

Mortgage backed securities, at fair value





260,110





88,011

Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae





173,437





250,132

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures





86,994





79,509

Purchased future receivables, net





7,213





17,308

Derivative instruments





6,600





16,363

Servicing rights (including $100,820 and $76,840 held at fair value)





145,265





114,663

Real estate, held for sale





71,267





45,348

Other assets





120,214





89,503

Assets of consolidated VIEs





2,976,897





2,518,743

Total Assets



$

8,976,892



$

5,372,095

Liabilities













Secured borrowings





1,703,034





1,294,243

Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings





2,286,624





76,276

Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net





2,309,217





1,905,749

Convertible notes, net





112,684





112,129

Senior secured notes, net





179,825





179,659

Corporate debt, net





333,669





150,989

Guaranteed loan financing





363,955





401,705

Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae





173,437





250,132

Derivative instruments





3,717





11,604

Dividends payable





33,968





19,746

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities





180,018





135,655

Total Liabilities



$

7,680,148



$

4,537,887

Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share (refer to Note 21)





8,361





Stockholders' Equity













Preferred stock Series B, D, and E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share (refer to Note 21)





209,619





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 71,231,422 and 54,368,999 shares issued and outstanding, respectively





7





5

Additional paid-in capital





1,090,162





849,541

Retained earnings (deficit)





(23,105)





(24,203)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(7,157)





(9,947)

Total Ready Capital Corporation equity





1,269,526





815,396

Non-controlling interests





18,857





18,812

Total Stockholders' Equity



$

1,288,383



$

834,208

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity



$

8,976,892



$

5,372,095

 

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































Three Months Ended June 30, 



Six Months Ended June 30, 

(In Thousands, except share data)



2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest income



$

103,047



$

63,211



$

176,418



$

132,762

Interest expense





(55,415)





(43,408)





(106,176)





(90,338)

Net interest income before provision for loan losses



$

47,632



$

19,803



$

70,242



$

42,424

Recovery of (provision for) loan losses





(5,517)





591





(5,509)





(39,214)

Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses



$

42,115



$

20,394



$

64,733



$

3,210

Non-interest income

























Residential mortgage banking activities





36,690





80,564





78,099





117,233

Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned





17,183





7,438





26,029





14,610

Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments





4,612





(13,744)





25,608





(47,178)

Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $2,604 and $4,546 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and $1,277 and $3,001 for three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively





11,928





8,982





27,563





17,079

Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $587 and $1,540 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and $1,771 and $8,688 for three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively





2,779





5,586





5,096





9,069

Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures





3,361





507





2,552





(3,030)

Other income (loss)





(688)





31,594





(117)





35,667

Total non-interest income



$

75,865



$

120,927



$

164,830



$

143,450

Non-interest expense

























Employee compensation and benefits





(24,270)





(27,288)





(47,047)





(46,224)

Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party





(3,299)





(1,250)





(5,422)





(2,500)

Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities





(21,421)





(36,446)





(36,906)





(56,575)

Professional fees





(2,872)





(1,919)





(5,854)





(4,475)

Management fees – related party





(2,626)





(2,666)





(5,319)





(5,227)

Incentive fees – related party





(286)





(3,506)





(286)





(3,506)

Loan servicing expense





(6,851)





(10,327)





(12,955)





(15,898)

Merger related expenses





(1,266)





(11)





(7,573)





(58)

Other operating expenses





(17,190)





(17,745)





(32,674)





(31,487)

Total non-interest expense



$

(80,081)



$

(101,158)



$

(154,036)



$

(165,950)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



$

37,899



$

40,163



$

75,527



$

(19,290)

Income tax (provision) benefit





(6,995)





(5,500)





(15,676)





2,437

Net income (loss)



$

30,904



$

34,663



$

59,851



$

(16,853)

Less: Dividends on preferred stock





3,224









3,505





Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest





444





810





1,103





(254)

Net income (loss) attributable to Ready Capital Corporation



$

27,236



$

33,853



$

55,243



$

(16,599)



























Earnings (loss) per common share - basic



$

0.38



$

0.62



$

0.85



$

(0.33)

Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted



$

0.38



$

0.62



$

0.85



$

(0.33)



























Weighted-average shares outstanding

























Basic





71,221,806





53,980,451





64,059,509





52,982,246

Diluted





71,385,603





54,013,958





64,209,934





53,015,753



























Dividends declared per share of common stock



$

0.42



$

0.25



$

0.82



$

0.65

 

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021





















































Small



Residential















Loan



SBC



Business



Mortgage



Corporate-







(In Thousands)



Acquisitions



Originations



Lending



Banking



Other



Consolidated



Interest income



$

18,763



$

46,117



$

36,133



$

2,034



$



$

103,047



Interest expense





(12,036)





(27,104)





(13,980)





(2,295)









(55,415)



Net interest income before provision for loan losses



$

6,727



$

19,013



$

22,153



$

(261)



$



$

47,632



Recovery of (provision for) loan losses





(74)





(4,649)





(794)













(5,517)



Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses



$

6,653



$

14,364



$

21,359



$

(261)



$



$

42,115



Non-interest income







































Residential mortgage banking activities

















36,690









36,690



Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned





(2,615)





5,235





14,563













17,183



Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments





4,936





1,908





2,467





(4,699)









4,612



Other income (loss)





1,217





1,536





(3,550)





38





71





(688)



Servicing income









796





3,666





7,466









11,928



Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts













2,779













2,779



Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures





3,361





















3,361



Total non-interest income



$

6,899



$

9,475



$

19,925



$

39,495



$

71



$

75,865



Non-interest expense







































Employee compensation and benefits









(4,294)





(9,335)





(10,127)





(514)





(24,270)



Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party





(331)

















(2,968)





(3,299)



Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities

















(21,421)









(21,421)



Professional fees





(373)





(620)





(704)





(144)





(1,031)





(2,872)



Management fees – related party





















(2,626)





(2,626)



Incentive fees – related party





















(286)





(286)



Loan servicing expense





(1,345)





(3,276)





(144)





(2,086)









(6,851)



Merger related expenses





















(1,266)





(1,266)



Other operating expenses





(2,809)





(3,833)





(7,405)





(2,213)





(930)





(17,190)



Total non-interest expense



$

(4,858)



$

(12,023)



$

(17,588)



$

(35,991)



$

(9,621)



$

(80,081)



Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



$

8,694



$

11,816



$

23,696



$

3,243



$

(9,550)



$

37,899



Total assets



$

1,106,199



$

3,861,289



$

2,860,365



$

588,435



$

560,604



$

8,976,892



 

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021



















































Small



Residential













Loan



SBC



Business



Mortgage



Corporate-





(In Thousands)



Acquisitions



Originations



Lending



Banking



Other



Consolidated

Interest income



$

33,297



$

85,810



$

51,565



$

4,078



$

1,668



$

176,418

Interest expense





(24,007)





(52,102)





(23,187)





(4,623)





(2,257)





(106,176)

Net interest income before provision for loan losses



$

9,290



$

33,708



$

28,378



$

(545)



$

(589)



$

70,242

Recovery of (provision for) loan losses





1,188





(6,258)





(439)













(5,509)

Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses



$

10,478



$

27,450



$

27,939



$

(545)



$

(589)



$

64,733

Non-interest income





































Residential mortgage banking activities

















78,099









78,099

Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned





(4,108)





10,800





19,463









(126)





26,029

Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments





5,832





4,941





2,981





10,657





1,197





25,608

Other income (loss)





2,040





2,824





(5,150)





53





116





(117)

Servicing income









1,522





11,469





14,572









27,563

Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts













5,096













5,096

Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures





2,552





















2,552

Total non-interest income



$

6,316



$

20,087



$

33,859



$

103,381



$

1,187



$

164,830

Non-interest expense





































Employee compensation and benefits









(6,546)





(15,381)





(23,715)





(1,405)





(47,047)

Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party





(543)

















(4,879)





(5,422)

Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities

















(36,906)









(36,906)

Professional fees





(895)





(943)





(1,348)





(395)





(2,273)





(5,854)

Management fees – related party





















(5,319)





(5,319)

Incentive fees – related party





















(286)





(286)

Loan servicing expense





(3,096)





(5,328)





(42)





(4,450)





(39)





(12,955)

Merger related expenses





















(7,573)





(7,573)

Other operating expenses





(3,793)





(7,749)





(15,070)





(4,417)





(1,645)





(32,674)

Total non-interest expense



$

(8,327)



$

(20,566)



$

(31,841)



$

(69,883)



$

(23,419)



$

(154,036)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



$

8,467



$

26,971



$

29,957



$

32,953



$

(22,821)



$

75,527

Total assets



$

1,106,199



$

3,861,289



$

2,860,365



$

588,435



$

560,604



$

8,976,892

 

