NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"The strength of originations and earnings from the first half of the year continued to accelerate through the third quarter. The quarter over quarter growth in Distributable Earnings reflects the evolution of our business, driven by increased scale, expanded capabilities and an attractive economic climate," commented Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on providing life-cycle financing to small balance commercial properties continues to differentiate Ready Capital from the peer group and our diverse platform continues to produce attractive returns for our shareholders."

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Declared and paid dividend of $0.42 per share in cash with Distributable Earnings coverage of the dividend at 1.5x
  • Total investments of $2.3 billion, including $1.2 billion in SBC originations and acquisitions, $1.0 billion of residential mortgage loans, and $138.3 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans
  • Total year-to-date investment activity of $6.8 billion, 67% year-over-year growth
  • Adjusted net book value of $15.06 per share of common stock as of September 30, 2021, 1.5% year-over-year growth
  • Completed the Company's sixth CRE CLO with $652.5 million of transitional loans securitized at an 83% advance rate and weighted average cost of 1.3%

Subsequent Events

  • Issued $350 million of 4.5% Senior Secured Notes to retire $180 million of 7.5% Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 and for reinvestment into the Company's investment pipeline

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Distributable Earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS"), realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights, unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses on accrual loans and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value.  The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes.  Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments.  In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year's taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period's calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net Income

$

46,535

Reconciling items:





Unrealized gain on mortgage servicing rights



(147)

Impact of ASU 2016-13 on accrual loans



(1,329)

Non-recurring REO impairment



(10)

Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses



5,485

Total reconciling items

$

3,999

  Income tax adjustments



(1,169)

Distributable earnings

$

49,365

Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



802

Less: Income attributable to participating shares



2,444

Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders

$

46,119

Distributable Earnings per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.64

U.S. GAAP Return on Equity is based on U.S. GAAP Net Income, while Distributable Return on Equity is based on Distributable Earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP Net Income for the items in the Distributable Earnings reconciliation above.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8:30 am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software. 

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-0792

International: 1-201-689-8263

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin #: 13724143

The playback can be accessed through November 19, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multi-family, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact

Investor Relations

Ready Capital Corporation

212-257-4666

InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.readycapital.com

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In Thousands)



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$

209,769



$

138,975

Restricted cash





52,692





47,697

Loans, net (including $12,162 and $13,795 held at fair value)





2,384,497





1,550,624

Loans, held for sale, at fair value





549,917





340,288

Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $9,873 and $74,931 held at fair value)





1,784,826





74,931

Mortgage backed securities, at fair value





117,681





88,011

Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae





149,723





250,132

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures





125,547





79,509

Purchased future receivables, net





6,567





17,308

Derivative instruments





6,180





16,363

Servicing rights (including $107,589 and $76,840 held at fair value)





171,106





114,663

Real estate owned, held for sale





70,643





45,348

Other assets





196,827





89,503

Assets of consolidated VIEs





3,438,423





2,518,743

Total Assets



$

9,264,398



$

5,372,095

Liabilities













Secured borrowings





2,044,069





1,294,243

Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings





1,945,883





76,276

Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net





2,676,265





1,905,749

Convertible notes, net





112,966





112,129

Senior secured notes, net





179,914





179,659

Corporate debt, net





333,975





150,989

Guaranteed loan financing





348,774





401,705

Contingent consideration





12,400





Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae





149,723





250,132

Derivative instruments









11,604

Dividends payable





33,564





19,746

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities





189,194





135,655

Total Liabilities



$

8,026,727



$

4,537,887

Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share





8,361



















Commitments & contingencies



























Stockholders' Equity













Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share





111,378





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 72,919,824 and 54,368,999 shares issued and outstanding, respectively





7





5

Additional paid-in capital





1,115,471





849,541

Retained earnings (deficit)





(10,395)





(24,203)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(6,276)





(9,947)

Total Ready Capital Corporation equity





1,210,185





815,396

Non-controlling interests





19,125





18,812

Total Stockholders' Equity



$

1,229,310



$

834,208

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity



$

9,264,398



$

5,372,095

 

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Three Months Ended September 30, 



Nine Months Ended September 30, 

(In Thousands, except share data)



2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest income



$

105,136



$

61,074



$

281,554



$

193,826

Interest expense





(50,136)





(43,823)





(156,312)





(134,162)

Net interest income before provision for loan losses



$

55,000



$

17,251



$

125,242



$

59,664

Recovery of (provision for) loan losses





(1,579)





4,231





(7,088)





(34,984)

Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses



$

53,421



$

21,482



$

118,154



$

24,680

Non-interest income

























Residential mortgage banking activities





37,270





75,524





115,369





192,757

Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned





23,210





7,507





49,239





22,118

Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments





5,688





3,420





31,296





(43,762)

Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $2,798 and $7,344 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and $1,555 and $4,556 for three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively





10,243





10,115





37,806





27,193

Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for (recovery of) doubtful accounts of ($279) and $1,260 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and $2,888 and $9,805 for three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively





2,838





4,848





7,934





13,917

Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures





3,548





1,996





6,100





(1,035)

Other income





5,674





4,496





5,557





40,163

Total non-interest income



$

88,471



$

107,906



$

253,301



$

251,351

Non-interest expense

























Employee compensation and benefits





(24,537)





(27,612)





(71,584)





(73,836)

Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party





(3,804)





(2,250)





(9,226)





(4,750)

Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities





(24,380)





(30,918)





(61,286)





(87,494)

Professional fees





(6,900)





(4,158)





(12,754)





(8,632)

Management fees – related party





(2,742)





(2,714)





(8,061)





(7,941)

Incentive fees – related party





(2,775)





(1,134)





(3,061)





(4,640)

Loan servicing expense





(8,124)





(8,231)





(21,079)





(24,122)

Transaction related expenses





(2,629)





(6)





(10,202)





(63)

Other operating expenses





(12,926)





(10,448)





(45,600)





(41,927)

Total non-interest expense



$

(88,817)



$

(87,471)



$

(242,853)



$

(253,405)

Income before provision for income taxes





53,075





41,917





128,602





22,626

Income tax provision





(6,540)





(6,554)





(22,216)





(4,116)

Net income



$

46,535



$

35,363



$

106,386



$

18,510

Less: Dividends on preferred stock





1,999









5,504





Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest





756





805





1,859





551

Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation



$

43,780



$

34,558



$

99,023



$

17,959



























Earnings per common share - basic



$

0.61



$

0.63



$

1.47



$

0.32

Earnings per common share - diluted



$

0.60



$

0.63



$

1.46



$

0.31



























Weighted-average shares outstanding

























Basic





71,618,168





54,626,995





66,606,749





53,534,497

Diluted





71,787,228





54,704,611





66,768,918





53,612,113



























Dividends declared per share of common stock



$

0.42



$

0.30



$

1.24



$

0.95

 

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING







Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



















Small



Residential























SBC



Business



Mortgage



Corporate-







(In Thousands)



Acquisitions



Originations



Lending



Banking



Other



Consolidated



Interest income



$

18,954



$

55,230



$

28,739



$

2,213



$



$

105,136



Interest expense





(11,951)





(29,300)





(6,511)





(2,374)









(50,136)



Net interest income before provision for loan losses



$

7,003



$

25,930



$

22,228



$

(161)



$



$

55,000



Recovery of (provision for) loan losses





1,217





(2,774)





(22)













(1,579)



Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses



$

8,220



$

23,156



$

22,206



$

(161)



$



$

53,421



Non-interest income







































Residential mortgage banking activities



$



$



$



$

37,270



$



$

37,270



Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned





4,699





4,192





14,319













23,210



Net unrealized gain on financial instruments





1,211





4,256





74





147









5,688



Servicing income, net









998





1,497





7,748









10,243



Income on purchased future receivables, net













2,838













2,838



Income on unconsolidated joint ventures





2,506





1,042

















3,548



Other income





1,167





2,778





1,696





31





2





5,674



Total non-interest income



$

9,583



$

13,266



$

20,424



$

45,196



$

2



$

88,471



Non-interest expense







































Employee compensation and benefits









(7,034)





(10,716)





(5,399)





(1,388)





(24,537)



Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party





(383)

















(3,421)





(3,804)



Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities

















(24,380)









(24,380)



Professional fees





(411)





(782)





(582)





(1,534)





(3,591)





(6,900)



Management fees – related party





















(2,742)





(2,742)



Incentive fees – related party





















(2,775)





(2,775)



Loan servicing expense





(1,694)





(2,640)





(426)





(3,364)









(8,124)



Transaction related expenses





















(2,629)





(2,629)



Other operating expenses





(1,108)





(3,969)





(4,139)





(1,908)





(1,802)





(12,926)



Total non-interest expense



$

(3,596)



$

(14,425)



$

(15,863)



$

(36,585)



$

(18,348)



$

(88,817)



Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



$

14,207



$

21,997



$

26,767



$

8,450



$

(18,346)



$

53,075



Total assets



$

1,249,569



$

4,546,757



$

2,462,862



$

570,236



$

434,974



$

9,264,398



 

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

















Small



Residential





















SBC



Business



Mortgage



Corporate-





(In Thousands)



Acquisitions



Originations



Lending



Banking



Other



Consolidated

Interest income



$

53,919



$

141,040



$

80,304



$

6,291



$



$

281,554

Interest expense





(36,206)





(81,402)





(29,698)





(6,997)





(2,009)





(156,312)

Net interest income before provision for loan losses



$

17,713



$

59,638



$

50,606



$

(706)



$

(2,009)



$

125,242

Recovery of (provision for) loan losses





2,405





(9,032)





(461)













(7,088)

Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses



$

20,118



$

50,606



$

50,145



$

(706)



$

(2,009)



$

118,154

Non-interest income





































Residential mortgage banking activities



$



$



$



$

115,369



$



$

115,369

Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned





465





14,992





33,782













49,239

Net unrealized gain on financial instruments





8,240





9,197





3,055





10,804









31,296

Servicing income, net









2,520





12,966





22,320









37,806

Income on purchased future receivables, net













7,934













7,934

Income on unconsolidated joint ventures





5,058





1,042

















6,100

Other income (loss)





3,240





5,602





(3,454)





84





85





5,557

Total non-interest income



$

17,003



$

33,353



$

54,283



$

148,577



$

85



$

253,301

Non-interest expense





































Employee compensation and benefits



$



$

(13,580)



$

(26,097)



$

(29,114)



$

(2,793)



$

(71,584)

Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party





(926)

















(8,300)





(9,226)

Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities

















(61,286)









(61,286)

Professional fees





(1,306)





(1,725)





(1,930)





(1,929)





(5,864)





(12,754)

Management fees – related party





















(8,061)





(8,061)

Incentive fees – related party





















(3,061)





(3,061)

Loan servicing expense





(4,829)





(7,968)





(468)





(7,814)









(21,079)

Transaction related expenses





















(10,202)





(10,202)

Other operating expenses





(4,958)





(11,718)





(19,209)





(6,325)





(3,390)





(45,600)

Total non-interest expense



$

(12,019)



$

(34,991)



$

(47,704)



$

(106,468)



$

(41,671)



$

(242,853)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



$

25,102



$

48,968



$

56,724



$

41,403



$

(43,595)



$

128,602

Total assets



$

1,249,569



$

4,546,757



$

2,462,862



$

570,236



$

434,974



$

9,264,398

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-capital-corporation-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301417199.html

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.