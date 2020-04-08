SANTA MONICA, Calif. and GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. and HENDERSON, Nev., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyLIFT Suspensions ("ReadyLIFT"), a global leader in vehicle aftermarket leveling and lift kit solutions, today announced that it has acquired Zbroz Racing ("Zbroz"), a prominent aftermarket performance parts manufacturer focused on UTV and snowmobile suspension components. ReadyLIFT is a division of Wheel Pros, the preeminent distributor of proprietary branded aftermarket products for vehicles and powersports. Wheel Pros is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), a leading private investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
Zbroz was founded in 1998 by the four Zollinger brothers after their successful snowmobile hill climbing career. Today the company provides suspension products for snowmobiles and UTVs and sells primarily through their direct-to-consumer website.
"We are thrilled to welcome Zbroz to ReadyLIFT," said Bryce Castleton, ReadyLIFT President. "Zbroz enhances ReadyLIFT's product portfolio beyond pickup trucks, Jeeps, and SUVs, grows our customer base, and broadens our footprint in the aftermarket suspension market, while also providing Zbroz access to our global sourcing platform and distribution network. Consumers of automotive and powersports aftermarket parts are passionate about performance, reliability, and quality, and they demand technical excellence. With Zbroz's impressive reputation for quality and performance, ReadyLIFT is better positioned to serve consumers with the reliable products they want, backed by our outstanding service."
"We are excited to join forces with ReadyLIFT, as we bring Zbroz design and innovation together with their best-in-class capabilities, leadership, manufacturing, and distribution," said Nate Zollinger, founder of Zbroz. "We have always focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, and we believe this combination enables the combined company to offer customers more products they want from sources they trust."
"Zbroz is a natural fit for ReadyLIFT and a valuable addition to the product portfolio," said Randy White, Chief Executive Officer of Wheel Pros. "Since completing our investment in October 2018, ReadyLIFT has achieved significant growth while continuing to invest in product innovation, brand marketing, and distribution expansion. We look forward to supporting ReadyLIFT's continued success with the addition of Zbroz and its impressive collection of powersports performance parts."
"We are very supportive of the Wheel Pros team as they continue to expand their product offering and transcend custom wheels to the four corners of the vehicle and other adjacent markets," added José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Colin Leonard, Partner, at Clearlake. "With this acquisition, Wheel Pros adds another recognized and trusted proprietary brand and can better serve the sizable and diverse enthusiast market segments."
ReadyLIFT is a division of Wheel Pros, a portfolio company of Clearlake.
About ReadyLIFT Suspensions, Inc.
ReadyLIFT, headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, operates in the street enthusiast, off-road enthusiast, and powersports markets, where they maintain industry-leading market share positions across all of their product categories under the ReadyLIFT®, AMI®, and Rugged Off-Road® brands. More information is available at readylift.com.
About Zbroz Racing
Zbroz Racing specializes in powersports performance products including shock absorbers, springs, shock internals, and suspension components for the UTV, snowmobile, motorcycle, pickup truck, and Jeep vehicle markets. Zbroz Racing products are sold under Zbroz Racing® and Exit Shocks® brands. More information is available at zbrozracing.com.
About Wheel Pros
Wheel Pros is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of branded automotive aftermarket wheels, performance tires, and accessories. Founded in 1995, Wheel Pros serves over 10,000 retailers with a growing global network of distribution centers spanning North America and Australia. Wheel Pros has a portfolio of proprietary brands with over 300 custom wheel styles, including some of the most recognized designs in the industry. More information is available at wheelpros.com.
About Clearlake Capital Group
Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $17 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.
