NAPLES, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Florida today announced their award winners that were honored at Engel & Völkers Americas "EVA Awards Ceremony," during the multi-national conference, EVX. The annual event took place from April 26-28. Members of the Engel & Völkers Americas network, comprised of license partners, shop management and advisors, tuned into EVX virtually via watch parties or individuals.
"We are so proud of the award winners that were honored at this year's EVX. said Timo Khammash, Managing Partner of Engel & Völkers Florida. "The average gross commission income of an Engel & Völkers advisor in 2020 was $204,000. That figure is not only impressive considering the challenges faced last year, but overall in the real industry; it demonstrates the power of the brand and its culture of competence, exclusivity and passion."
Due to continued challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, EVX was held virtually this year rather than at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, as originally planned. In addition to the Engel & Völkers network, the virtual event was open to the entire real estate industry.
178 advisors from 26 shops throughout Florida earned the Engel & Völkers Elite Club status of either President's Circle, Chairman's Circle, Ruby, Onyx, or Diamond. These designations are based on earned GCI or closed sides during 2020 to 2021. Of the 178, eight advisors and three teams were also recognized as top performers across the entire Americas. Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches and Engel & Völkers Jacksonville were nominated for the coveted Engel & Völkers Cup. The Engel & Völkers Cup is awarded each year to the shop that successfully demonstrates a clear commitment to the systems, tools, marketing programs, referrals and shop concept, while being a leader within the network.
"The amount of award winners we saw at EVX is indicative of the quality of full time professional real estate advisors our shops have working for them in Florida right now," said Peter Giese, Chief Growth Officer at Engel & Völkers Florida. "As we continue to aggressively expand throughout the state, we are looking to open new shops and recruit more advisors who conduct business on this level."
The winners were:
Top Shops GCI: Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches – #5
Top Shops GCI: Engel & Völkers Jacksonville Beach – #13
Top Shops GCI: Engel & Völkers Olde Naples – #15
Top Shops GCI: Engel & Völkers Delray Beach – #18
Top 10 Shops – Sides: Engel & Völkers Jacksonville Beach – #9
Top 10 Shops – Sides: Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches – #12
Top 10 Shops – Sides: Engel & Völkers Olde Naples – #21
Top Teams – Sides: Sandy Miller Team - Engel & Völkers Jacksonville – #7
Top Teams – Sides: Menton and Ballou group - Engel & Völkers Jacksonville – #9
Top Teams – Sides: Leisa Erickson Group - Engel & Völkers St. Pete – #10
Top 25 Advisors – GCI: Beau Blankenship, Engel & Völkers 30A – #2
Top 25 Advisors – Sides: Ryan Chiodo, Engel & Völkers Olde Naples – #14
Top 25 Advisors – GCI: Matt Johnson, Engel & Völkers Delray Beach – #17
Top 25 Advisors – GCI: David Gruninger, Engel & Völkers Olde Naples – #21
Top 25 Advisors – GCI: Michael Ledwitz, Engel & Völkers Boca Raton – #22
Top 25 Advisors – Sides: Beau Blankenship, Engel & Völkers 30A – #5
Top 25 Advisors – Sides: Ryan Chiodo, Engel & Völkers Olde Naples – #6
Top 25 Advisors – Sides: Michael Ledwitz, Engel & Völkers Boca Raton – #9
Top 25 Advisors – Sides: David Gruninger, Engel & Völkers Olde Naples – #22
About Engel & Völkers:
Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with 4,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 13,500 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers Florida:
Engel & Völkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & Völkers Florida's exclusive franchise model positions its license partners at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Hollywood Beach, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, Olde Naples, Orlando, Orlando Downtown, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, Palm Coast, Sarasota, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Venice Downtown, Wellington, and Windermere.
Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. If you would like to know more about the Engel & Völkers brand or how to join its global network—which is known for demonstrating competence, exclusivity and passion, feel free to call our corporate office, located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.
For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com
