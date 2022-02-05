ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The high demand, low inventory market that shaped 2021 persists. This has left real estate agents scrambling to secure the limited homeseller opportunities and match them with eager buyers. REN initiated a collaboration between zBuyer and REDX to generate high-quality internet leads and use REN services to convert them into appointments and ultimately market listings at higher rates than agents typically attain on their own.
"Agents are fighting tooth and nail to find and win over the precious few homesellers on the market. REN uses proprietary automated systems to help agents better leverage the strengths of lead-gen powerhouses like REDX and zBuyer," said Isaiah Colton, Founder and Head of Growth at Real Estate Nexus.
By combining their efforts, REN and the other resources hope to provide agents with automated campaigns for:
- Facebook retargeting
- Direct-to-voicemail
- Instant text conversations even when the agent is unavailable.
- Consumer newsletters
- Drip emails
- And more
Agents say sending and responding to emails is one of the worst aspects of their job.* Agents view the volume of emails as burdensome — using the time they could spend building relationships and marketing properties.
"REN services give agents a way to apply methods and systems to handle their workload. It's a game-changer for agents struggling to stabilize or grow their business in these challenging times," said Mr. Colton.
About Real Estate Nexus
Real Estate Nexus, a RAP Success Systems company, builds powerful, simple, easy-to-use platforms to help real estate agents and brokers convert more leads and generate more revenue. The company's mission is to combine innovative solutions and modern technology to help real estate agents and brokers achieve their goals.
Visit https://realestatenexus.io/
REDX and zBuyer are separate business entities not owned or operated by Real Estate Nexus.
*Business Insider, 2019 Katie Warren.
