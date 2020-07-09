WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Estate Roundtable's membership has re-elected Debra A. Cafaro (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ventas, Inc.) as Chair, while approving five new members for its Board of Directors who will serve during the organization's 2021 fiscal year (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021).
Roundtable President and CEO Jeffrey DeBoer presented the election results and the organization's FY2020 Annual Report, Leading Though Crisis, during The Roundtable's June 11 Annual Meeting.
The 24-member FY2021 Board is elected from the membership and includes five elected leaders of national real estate trade organizations from The Roundtable's 19 partner associations.
Cafaro, whose three-year term as chair began July 1, 2018, said, "We are delighted to welcome five industry leaders to The Real Estate Roundtable Board. Their outstanding backgrounds, broad industry representation and diverse experiences of our new Board members will enhance our ability to act as the cohesive industry voice addressing key national policy issues relating to real estate and the overall economy. With our existing Board members, we also intend to drive constructive solutions to economic challenges created by the COVID-19 and racial injustice, both of which are crucial to our society, the national economy, local communities and our industry.
I also sincerely thank our Board members whose terms have expired. They have made significant contributions to the industry and we look forward to their continued engagement with The Roundtable," Cafaro said.
DeBoer stated, "Roundtable members are among the most talented and innovative industry leaders. Our Board of Directors represents all major industry activities and is diverse geographically, racially and by gender. The Board's strategic and organizational decisions are thus sustainable, practical and inclusive. I look forward to continuing to follow the Board's recommendations as we continue our fact-based analysis of overall economic and industry specific policy issues."
Joining The Roundtable's Board of Directors as of July 1 are:
- Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman, President & CEO, Park Hotels & Resorts
- Shelby Christensen, Chair and Chief Elected Officer, Building Owners & Managers Association International (BOMA)
- Ken McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Executive Council
- Brandon Shorenstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Shorenstein Properties
- William Stein, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Realty Trust and Chair, Nareit
See the complete list of the FY2021 Roundtable's Board of Directors here.
The following Roundtable Board members whose terms expired as of July 1 are:
- Dr. Thomas R. Arnold, Global Head of Real Estate, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
- Tim Byrne, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lincoln Property Company
- Scott O. Jones, PE, Principal, Jones Inc. and Immediate Former Chair and CEO, BOMA
- Robert A. Spottswood, President, Spottswood Companies, Inc. and Chairman, American Resort Development Association
The Real Estate Roundtable brings together leaders of the nation's top publicly-held and privately-owned real estate ownership, development, lending and management firms with the leaders of major national real estate trade associations to jointly address key national policy issues relating to real estate and the overall economy.
By identifying, analyzing and coordinating policy positions, The Roundtable's business and trade association leaders seek to ensure a cohesive industry voice is heard by government officials and the public about real estate and its important role in the global economy.
Collectively, Real Estate Roundtable members' portfolios contain over 12 billion square feet of office, retail and industrial properties valued at nearly $3 trillion; over 2 million apartment units; and nearly 3 million hotel rooms. Participating trade associations represent more than 2 million people involved in virtually every aspect of the real estate business.