CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul is expanding its Clarksville facility with the recent acquisition of a used car lot adjacent to U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarksville at 712 Providence Blvd.

Until recently, the facility lacked the space to expand its self-storage operations to meet customer demand. Thanks to the acquisition of the 1.29-acre abutting property west of the store, U-Haul is now adding more storage options. Plans call for a multi-story building that will offer about 300 additional rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points.

The project should be completed by 2021.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarksville is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, boxes, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers, extended hours storage access, and much more.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarksville at (931) 647-8028 or stop by to visit general manager Monic Patrick and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Local residents have depended on this facility for their do-it-yourself moving products and services since 1979," said Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of Nashville president. "Clarksville continues to be a growing community, and demand for our self-storage product continues to rise. We are excited to update our offerings, including drive-up, indoor and climate-controlled units.

Porter expects to hire additional Team Members when the expansion is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Clarksville area. Find U-Haul career opportunities at jobs.uhaul.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

