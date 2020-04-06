MADISON, N.J., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) announced today that the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Realogy Holdings Corp. (the "Annual Meeting") has been changed to a virtual only meeting in light of public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and New Jersey authorities. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.
As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time. The virtual Annual Meeting will be hosted at www.meetingcenter.io/237732452 (which we call the Annual Meeting Website). The password for the Annual Meeting Website is RLGY2020 (Meeting ID 237732452).
Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2020 (the record date for the Annual Meeting) may virtually join the Annual Meeting by going to the Annual Meeting Website and entering the meeting password and the control number found on their proxy card.
Stockholders who held their shares through a broker, bank or other nominee on the record date for the Annual Meeting (also called beneficial holders) must register in advance to participate in the Annual Meeting. To register, beneficial holders must first obtain a legal proxy, executed in their favor, from their broker, bank or other nominee. Proof of such legal proxy (e.g., a forwarded email from the beneficial holder's broker, bank or other nominee with the legal proxy attached, or an image of the legal proxy attached to the email) must be sent via email to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com and labelled "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 2:00 p.m. EDT, on Friday, May 1, 2020. Beneficial holders will receive a confirmation of registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare and may virtually join the Annual Meeting by going to the Annual Meeting Website and entering their control number and the meeting password. Beneficial holders who do not register in advance may also join as a "guest" in listen-only mode by going to the Annual Meeting Website and entering their name and email.
Stockholders of record and registered beneficial owners will be able to ask questions and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the Annual Meeting website.
The proxy materials contain necessary information about the matters on which stockholders are being asked to vote. The proxy card included with the proxy statement furnished to stockholders beginning on March 17, 2020 will not be updated to reflect the change in location and can continue to be used by stockholders to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.
All stockholders are urged to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the Annual Meeting proxy materials. Stockholders who have already submitted voting instructions do not need to take any action unless such stockholder wishes to change or revoke their vote.
The proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, Notice of Change of Location filed with the SEC today, and Realogy's 2019 Annual Report are available on the Investor section of the Company's website at www.realogy.com.
About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 112,500 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.
