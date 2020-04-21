ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realterm announced today the appointment of Wade Judge as Vice Chairman. Mr. Judge joins Realterm after a 44-year career with the JLL organization, the last 28 years of which were with LaSalle Investment Management.
Mr. Judge will assume roles on Realterm's Executive Committee and Investment Committee. His areas of focus will include corporate governance, leadership, and direct collaboration with the firm's fundraising and development functions.
"We're excited to have Wade join Realterm," said Bob Fordi, Realterm's CEO. "Realterm has enjoyed a close working relationship with LaSalle Investment Management's varied teams and accounts since 2005, and I've worked directly with Wade since 2008. He always comes prepared, bringing his insightful judgement, energy and integrity to our teams' many engagements and interactions. Wade's decision to join Realterm is a tremendous opportunity for our firm."
During his tenure at LaSalle, Mr. Judge served as CIO of the U.S. Private Equity business and the Chairman of the North American Investment Committee. He also served as Fund President for the firm's flagship U.S. core open-end fund, LaSalle Property Fund. Mr. Judge is continuing his work with LaSalle on a part-time basis as a Senior Client Advisor for a major separate account client and will continue to serve on LaSalle's Investment Committee until late 2020.
"I've had the opportunity to work closely with Bob and the Realterm team for the past 15 years and to closely observe how they performed before, during and after the Global Financial Crisis," said Wade Judge. "What I found was a strong senior management team with excellent values and an operating platform second to none. I couldn't be happier to continue my close working relationship with this outstanding organization."
Mr. Judge graduated with a B.A. in English from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from Stanford Business School. He serves on the Board of Directors of Metrosquash, a Chicago-based non-profit that works with inner-city children on academics and fitness.
About Realterm
Realterm is a real estate operator executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $5 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into high flow through surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into high flow through transportation logistics real estate throughout Europe; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.
Contact: Sophia Stuart
Tel: 240.672.1779
Email: sstuart@realterm.com