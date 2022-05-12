Ani Nersisyan, a San Fernando Valley-based real estate agent, announced today she has joined Aaron Kirman Group at leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, Compass.
LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ani Nersisyan, a San Fernando Valley-based real estate agent, announced today she has joined Aaron Kirman Group at leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, Compass. Just three years ago, Nersisyan simultaneously moved from Armenia to America, started her real estate career, got married and had a baby; now, she's sold over $25 Million of real estate in her first two years in the business.
"I have to give credit to my teaching background for my strong real estate career," said Nersisyan. "I am a great listener, and so I actively listen to my clients' wants and needs, then focus all of my energy on finding them that perfect home."
While Nersisyan primarily focuses on working with high-net-worth residential buyers and sellers –– including Armenian celebrities such as Las Vegas star Arman Hovhannisyan –– she recently represented the High Way Group as a buyer in a $2,200,000 commercial warehouse sale in Sacramento. The property Nersisyan identified for the High Way Group was such a good match that they decided to move the focus of their project's operations from Los Angeles to Northern California, which has been operating smoothly ever since.
Nersisyan has been featured on the LA Talk Radio podcast, where she was invited to share her success story and empower other women in the industry with her strong work ethic. They discussed all of Nersisyan's 'How To's' regarding her success within such a short period of time being so new to the country and the real estate industry.
"My goal years from now is to go back to my teaching roots and share my knowledge of the real estate industry with new agents, helping them find their success," said Nersisyan. "I'd love to host seminars, webinars and training sessions with eager real estate agents looking to immerse themselves in this industry."
Founded by Aaron Kirman of synonymously named real estate team Aaron Kirman Group, and the President of International Estates at Compass, Aaron Kirman Group has grown into a $9.2-billion dollar-producing real estate team –– $1.2 billion in 2021 alone –– built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. Check out Aaron Kirman and his team on their raved-about show, Listing Impossible on CNBC. For more details, visit http://www.aaronkirmangroup.com or on Instagram @akg.re. Nersisyan can be reached at instagram.com/ani.realtor, nersisyan.realestate@gmail.com and 818.388.3548.
