KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The following promotions were recently announced and effective as of May 1, 2022, Integra Partners DBA Ag 1 Source and Career 1 Source:
Scott Wedel is promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Integra Partners for both Ag 1 Source and Career 1 Source brands.
Mark Waschek is promoted to President of the Ag 1 Source Brand.
Rhonda Caughlin Werner is promoted to Director of People and Culture for Integra Partners over the Ag 1 Source and Career 1 Source brands.
Mike Smith, CEO of Integra Partners, says, "These promotions are well in line with our continued growth and internal needs as well as the growth we've experienced in client recruiting demands. All three will continue to have a transitional responsibility for their recruiting desks until we can fill their shoes."
"We see very strong demand for exceptional talent every day, and as we continue to add to our recruiting team to meet that demand, we also have a need to fulfill designated leadership duties from within. These 3 people combined have over 40 years of recruiting industry expertise that they will no doubt pull from as we set up Integra Partners for the future."
About Ag 1 Source: The recruiting team at Ag 1 Source began in agriculture before setting out to solve the industry's most persistent and perplexing challenges: a shortage of qualified professionals and top executive prospects. A trusted hiring partner to industry leaders in agriculture, Ag 1 Source provides the right candidates that match the industry's specific needs for the best executive, professional, and CEO recruiting services in the industry.
About Career 1 Source: Career 1 Source was founded in 2008 with a goal to become the most trusted and reliable recruiting firm in financial services, healthcare, private equity, transportation & logistics, and the nonprofit sectors. Industry leaders trust Career 1 Source as a hiring partner to provide the right candidates that match their specific criteria for the very best executive, professional, and CEO recruiting service in the U.S.
