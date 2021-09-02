NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for... East Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 501 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding was ongoing. * For Little Lehigh at Allentown: At 4:30pm the stage was 5.17 feet. Flood Stage is 5 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&