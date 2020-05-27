GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of REcolorado®, Colorado's largest multiple listing service (MLS) and the provider of REcolorado.com, announced today that Gene Millman has been named the company's chief executive officer, effective July 1.
In his role, Millman will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction to REcolorado, which serves more than 25,000 real estate professionals throughout the state and is the MLS provider for REALTORS® of Central Colorado and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®.
"We are thrilled to welcome Gene as our new CEO," said Alan Smith chairman, REcolorado Board of Directors. "He is a thoughtful, dynamic leader and an experienced CEO who has excelled at strategic leadership and execution. We are on a positive trajectory and well-positioned to continue our strong momentum. Gene is well-positioned to lead REcolorado as we move the company forward on our top priorities in a collaborative way."
Gene comes to REcolorado with more than 30 years of real estate experience. Before transitioning to MLS executive, he served in the roles of agent, broker-owner, and MLS Board of Director. Currently, Gene is the CEO of the Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) where his focus has been on guiding the success of the organizations members by providing a variety of products and services that create an efficient and successful marketplace. Prior to leading NNRMLS, Gene served on the Board of Directors for TREND and was Chairman from 2013-2016. He also served on the MAPS Task Force/Vision Team/MLS Evolved to successfully form Bright MLS and was Vice Chair of the Bright Board of Directors.
"I am honored and energized by the opportunity to join the team at REcolorado," said Millman. "I'm looking forward to working together with Colorado brokers, the REcolorado shareholders, as well as MLS and industry partners to create a future that empowers REcolorado subscribers in their collaboration with consumers."
Since 1984, REcolorado has been focused on providing the most accurate and up-to-date real estate information for professionals and consumers. Updated continually with new and sold listings and powered by the state's largest network of real estate professionals, REcolorado.com is Colorado's most accurate home search website. REcolorado.com also offers consumers mortgage resources, information about Colorado neighborhoods and cities, sold listings, open houses, and a comprehensive database of real estate professionals.
REcolorado is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with more than 25,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. It is REALTOR® owned and serves Aurora Association of REALTORS®, Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®. Contact a REALTOR for accurate information about your property and neighborhood.