TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
American Honda
Honda
Acura
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
136,566
51,952
84,614
120,433
47,718
72,715
16,133
4,234
11,899
-12%
-19.9%
-6.3%
-12.9%
-21.6%
-6.1%
-3.8%
+6.2%
-6.9%
"In a highly competitive market, American Honda posted increased sales in 2019, including new records for both light trucks and electrified vehicles," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "Honda also bucked industry trends by achieving a second straight year as the retail number one passenger car brand in America, so we head into 2020 with strong momentum."
Honda
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Model Notes
Honda trucks set a new all-time annual sales record with HR-V and CR-V also reaching all-time annual bests. Civic remained strong, while electrified vehicles set a new annual mark, contributing to a 0.3% gain for the Honda brand in 2019.
Honda is headed for a second straight year as the retail #1 passenger car brand in America, led by Civic's four-year run as America's best-selling car, while also setting a new record for electrified vehicle sales.
Honda SUVs will post 10 years of continuous growth in 2019, with a new CR-V Hybrid launching next year as our first hybrid-electric SUV.
Acura
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Model Notes
Acura finished 2019 virtually on par with 2018, led by strong sales of RDX and MDX light truck models and with ILX starring as the gateway to the brand, posting major gains in December and for the year.
RDX topped Motor Trend's list of safest luxury SUVs of 2019 and is joined by the MDX, ILX, TLX and RLX in offering the AcuraWatch® suite of safety and driver-assistive features as standard equipment.
Acura SUVs have led luxury in retail sales to under-35-year-old buyers since 2012: RDX is #1 in segment and #3 luxury SUV overall, and MDX is the #1 3-row SUV in all of luxury.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for December 2019
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
December 2019
December 2018
DSR** % Change
MoM % Change
December 2019
December 2018
DSR** % Change
YoY % Change
American Honda Total
136,566
155,115
-8.4%
-12.0%
1,608,170
1,604,828
0.2%
0.2%
Total Car Sales
51,952
64,860
-16.7%
-19.9%
706,463
728,695
-3.1%
-3.1%
Total Truck Sales
84,614
90,255
-2.5%
-6.3%
901,707
876,133
2.9%
2.9%
Honda
Total Car Sales
47,718
60,872
-18.5%
-21.6%
663,973
684,853
-3.0%
-3.0%
Honda
Total Truck Sales
72,715
77,469
-2.4%
-6.1%
786,812
761,041
3.4%
3.4%
Acura
Total Car Sales
4,234
3,988
10.4%
6.2%
42,490
43,842
-3.1%
-3.1%
Acura
Total Truck Sales
11,899
12,786
-3.2%
-6.9%
114,895
115,092
-0.2%
-0.2%
* Total Domestic Car Sales
46,070
51,918
-7.7%
-11.3%
603,197
600,195
0.5%
0.5%
Honda Division
41,908
48,146
-9.5%
-13.0%
561,726
558,284
0.6%
0.6%
Acura Division
4,162
3,772
14.8%
10.3%
41,471
41,911
-1.0%
-1.0%
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
84,122
89,557
-2.3%
-6.1%
879,432
875,430
0.5%
0.5%
Honda Division
72,223
76,771
-2.2%
-5.9%
764,537
760,338
0.6%
0.6%
Acura Division
11,899
12,786
-3.2%
-6.9%
114,895
115,092
-0.2%
-0.2%
Total Import Car Sales
5,882
12,942
-52.7%
-54.6%
103,266
128,500
-19.6%
-19.6%
Honda Division
5,810
12,726
-52.5%
-54.3%
102,247
126,569
-19.2%
-19.2%
Acura Division
72
216
-65.3%
-66.7%
1,019
1,931
-47.2%
-47.2%
Total Import Truck Sales
492
698
-26.7%
-29.5%
22,275
703
3,068.6%
3,068.6%
Honda Division
492
698
-26.7%
-29.5%
22,275
703
3,068.6%
3,068.6%
Acura Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
Honda Division Total
120,433
138,341
-9.5%
-12.9%
1,450,785
1,445,894
0.3%
0.3%
ACCORD
19,682
28,627
-28.5%
-31.2%
267,567
291,071
-8.1%
-8.1%
CIVIC
22,913
26,384
-9.7%
-13.2%
325,650
325,760
-0.0%
-0.0%
CLARITY
805
2,857
-70.7%
-71.8%
11,654
20,174
-42.2%
-42.2%
CR-Z
0
1
-100.0%
-100.0%
2
38
-94.7%
-94.7%
FIT
2,609
768
253.3%
239.7%
35,414
35,300
0.3%
0.3%
INSIGHT
1,709
2,235
-20.5%
-23.5%
23,686
12,510
89.3%
89.3%
CR-V
36,098
42,079
-10.8%
-14.2%
384,168
379,013
1.4%
1.4%
HR-V
9,199
6,313
51.5%
45.7%
99,104
85,494
15.9%
15.9%
ODYSSEY
8,734
10,512
-13.6%
-16.9%
99,113
106,327
-6.8%
-6.8%
PASSPORT
3,677
0
0.0%
0.0%
36,085
0
0.0%
0.0%
PILOT
11,250
15,698
-25.5%
-28.3%
135,008
159,615
-15.4%
-15.4%
RIDGELINE
3,757
2,867
36.3%
31.0%
33,334
30,592
9.0%
9.0%
Acura Division Total
16,133
16,774
0.0%
-3.8%
157,385
158,934
-1.0%
-1.0%
ILX
1,305
924
46.9%
41.2%
14,685
11,273
30.3%
30.3%
NSX
10
17
-38.8%
-41.2%
238
170
40.0%
40.0%
RLX / RL
72
216
-65.3%
-66.7%
1,019
1,931
-47.2%
-47.2%
TLX
2,847
2,831
4.6%
0.6%
26,548
30,468
-12.9%
-12.9%
MDX
5,636
5,948
-1.5%
-5.2%
52,019
51,512
1.0%
1.0%
RDX
6,263
6,838
-4.7%
-8.4%
62,876
63,580
-1.1%
-1.1%
Selling Days
25
26
307
307
**** Electrified Vehicles
4,700
7,125
-31.4%
-34.0%
61,978
52,880
17.2%
17.2%
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
** Daily Selling Rate
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.