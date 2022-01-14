SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recovery Ways has been recognized as a trusted partner with a legacy of providing high-value, high quality, clinical care for over a decade. As a Platinum provider and Center of Excellence with Optum and honored National Provider Partner with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, the bar for quality is high. Our evidence-based programs are delivered across the entire continuum of care to improve and restore quality of life for individuals and their families.
The Recovery Ways Family of Programs, that was established in 2021, consists of Washington based Breakthrough Recovery, Colonial Clinic, Alpine Recovery, Texas based Omega Recovery, Recovery Ways Idaho, and Recovery Ways Nevada.
We are pleased to announce that Stuart J. Nathan and Associates, in Houston, Texas, has joined the Recovery Ways Family of Programs. SJN and Associates is an experienced group of clinicians who are able to address a wide range of psychological issues. They specialize in treating significant psychological issues encountered by complex medical patients in both out-patient, rehabilitation and medical/surgical hospitals.
As an established practice, SJN and Associates has been providing high quality psychological services to an adult population in Houston and surrounding areas since 1991. Patients are seen at their office and in hospital settings, where they provide clinical and consulting psychological services with individuals and families. Neuropsychological and pre-surgical evaluations are offered to assist with medical treatment recommendations. They work with infertility, bariatric and chronic pain patients to help prepare them for surgical intervention and longer-term adjustment issues. SJN and Associates also offer traditional psychotherapy services to assist with mood and anxiety disorders, marital and relationship issues, stress management, addiction, grief and loss.
Stuart J. Nathan, Ph.D. Founder will continue to lead the organization. Dr. Nathan has practiced as a Licensed Psychologist in the Houston area since 1987. He earned his doctorate from Texas A&M University and specialized in medical psychology as an intern. His expertise includes working with adult and geriatric patients following strokes and traumatic brain injuries, mood disorders and anxiety, pre-surgical psychological assessments, psychological testing of adults with neurocognitive disorders, and consultation liaison services to patients within medical/surgical and rehabilitation hospitals.
Karen E. West, Ph.D. has joined the organization as Director of Clinical Services and Training. Dr. West has been Licensed as a Psychologist and practiced in Houston since 1996. She earned her doctorate at the California School of Professional Psychology and completed an internship in medical psychology. Her practice focus has been primarily in the field of stroke rehabilitation, assisting individuals coping with chronic medical conditions or in the midst of a health crises. Dr. West also provides pre-surgical assessments related to medical procedures, such as bariatric surgery, infertility treatments, and neurostimulator implants.
"Stuart J. Nathan and Associates are an ideal fit with the strong clinical programs in the Recovery Ways Family of Programs. As experts in their field, Drs. Nathan and West bring their work in Health Psychology and Behavioral Medicine as a meaningful addition to our team and we look forward to growing their knowledge base and influence." Jaime W. Vinck, LPC, CEO Recovery Ways
Media Contact
Jaime Vinck, Recovery Ways, 1 888-986-7848, jvinck@recoveryways.com
SOURCE Recovery Ways