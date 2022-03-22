LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading global crisis PR firm Red Banyan announced the hiring of Nikolaj Leszczynski as an Account Coordinator in Los Angeles as the firm continues to expand its California crisis communications agency.
Leszczynski will serve a variety of clients by producing original content, pitching stories, and helping execute strategic communications for the leading Los Angeles crisis PR agency.
He graduated Cum Laude from San Francisco State University with a B.A. in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts.
Leszczynski comes to Red Banyan with a range of experience in strategic communications. He began his PR career at a boutique entertainment publicity firm in San Francisco where he coordinated campaigns for both major and independent film distributors.
"Nikolaj's fresh perspective, enthusiasm and can-do attitude are a perfect fit for the Red Banyan team," said Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman. "He is a quick learner who does whatever it takes to get the job done for clients."
Leszczynski has also assisted marketing executives through project management for various strategic initiatives such as t-shirt design and production, a federal lobbying campaign, and a feature-length documentary on income inequality.
"I'm both excited and honored to be working for such a reputable and results-driven PR firm. I'm looking forward to using my previous communications experience to build on the continued success of Red Banyan."
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com.
