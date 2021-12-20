Red Cat Holdings Logo (PRNewsfoto/Red Cat Holdings, Inc.)

Red Cat Holdings Logo (PRNewsfoto/Red Cat Holdings, Inc.)

 By Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

HUMACAO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or "Company"), a hardware-enabled software provider to the drone industry, reports its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 and provides a business update.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 were approximately $1.9 million, compared to approximately $428,000 for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of more than 300%

     
  • Adjusted Net loss for the quarter ended October 31, 2021, which excludes non-cash expenses, primarily related to stock-based compensation, was approximately $3 million, as compared to an adjusted net loss of approximately $640,000 for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020

     
  • Cash and investments were approximately $60 million as of October 31, 2021

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • Closed the acquisitions of Teal Drones

     
  • Passage of Infrastructure Bill Should Benefit Drone Industry

     
  • Teal Opens new Manufacturing Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah

     
  • Skypersonic awarded contract with NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)

"We made significant corporate progress on several fronts in our fiscal second quarter and saw record revenue that grew 336% year-over-year and 33% quarter-over-quarter.  Closing the acquisition of Teal Drones was a critical milestone for the Company and allows for expansion into the military segment," commented Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson. "The successful integration of Teal Drones and its recent move into a larger manufacturing facility will be instrumental in our success going forward and allow us to execute on a number of larger Department of Defense contracts we are pursuing in our expanding sales funnel.  Moreover, beginning in January, we expect to generate at least $1 million in monthly revenue from drone production at Teal to satisfy existing orders and envision revenue growth accelerating in the first half of calendar 2022 based on our current contracts alone. Any additionally announced contracts would be additive to our current outlook.

"We believe the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, which has $280 billion in earmarked funds to provide inspection services on railways, roads, bridges, and electrical grid maintenance will also provide opportunities for U.S.-based drone manufacturers like Red Cat. Our Skypersonic segment is well-positioned to provide efficient and reliable inspection and surveillance services that are needed in identifying weak links in our country's infrastructure," added Mr. Thompson.

"The second quarter represents our sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and we are confident in our ability to continue that trend going forward," stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer. "Our increased cash burn during the second quarter primarily related to investments in inventory and manufacturing capacity at Teal Drones which we expect to drive revenue growth during calendar year 2022."

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat provides drone-based products, services, and solutions through its five subsidiaries and services the enterprise, military, and consumer markets. Teal Drones is a leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and its Golden Eagle is one of only five drones approved by the Department of Defense for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. Skypersonic's technology enables drones to complete inspection services in locations where GPS is not available, yet still record and transmit data even while being operated from thousands of miles away.  Fat Shark is a leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles.  Rotor Riot, LLC is a reseller of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace.  Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution ("SaaS") platform to provide drone flight data analytics and storage, as well as diagnostic products and services. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

RED CAT HOLDINGS

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





October 31,



April 30,



2021



2021

ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,559,758



$ 277,347

Investments

48,122,657



-

Inventory, including deposits

3,817,913



841,011

Intangible assets, including goodwill

28,029,268



10,049,502

Operating lease right-of-use assets

548,641



-

Other

1,295,904



525,505

TOTAL ASSETS

93,374,141



11,693,365

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,989,080



1,202,049

Debt obligations

2,769,769



269,045

Due to related party

144,628



2,143,209

Operating lease liabilities

559,528



-

Warrant derivative liability

2,376,565



2,812,767

Total Liabilities

7,839,570



6,427,070









Stockholders' Equity







Stockholders' capital

105,641,281



21,076,223

Accumulated deficit

(20,106,710)



(15,809,928)

Total Stockholders' Equity

85,534,571



5,266,295

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 93,374,141



$ 11,693,365

 

RED CAT HOLDINGS

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

October 31,



Six months ended

October 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Revenues



$ 1,863,239



$ 427,807



$ 3,259,990



$ 976,089



















Cost of goods sold



1,710,657



328,756



3,005,004



774,888



















Gross Margin



152,582



99,051



254,986



201,201



















Operating Expenses

















Operations



283,249



120,210



460,112



206,756

Research and development



493,441



86,614



737,695



173,924

Sales and marketing



185,385



24,679



286,018



48,815

General and administrative



1,050,708



250,378



1,926,888



430,719

Stock based compensation



899,937



107,061



1,284,023



214,122

Total operating expenses



2,912,720



588,942



4,694,736



1,074,336

Operating loss



(2,760,138)



(489,891)



(4,439,750)



(873,135)



















Other Expense (Income)



(19,537)



232,390



(141,377)



232,390



















Net loss



($2,740,601)



($722,281)



($4,298,373)



($1,105,525)



















Loss per share - basic and diluted



$ (0.05)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.05)



















Weighted average shares outstanding -

















basic and diluted



52,147,541



20,241,390



43,110,884



20,126,241

 

RED CAT HOLDINGS

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows Statements

(Unaudited)





Six months ended October 31,



2021



2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net loss

$ (4,298,373)



$ (1,105,525)

Non-cash expenses

1,299,468



464,913

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(5,570,193)



72,160

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,569,098)



(568,452)









Net cash provided by investing activities

24,866



-









Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Purchases of investments, net

(48,122,657)



-

Purchases of property and equipment

(30,147)



-

(Payments) proceeds of debt obligations

(2,187,346)



231,849

Proceeds from convertible debentures

-



580,000

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net

70,165,202



-

Net cash provided by financing activities

19,825,052



811,849









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

1,591



-









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

11,282,411



243,397

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

277,347



236,668

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

11,559,758



480,065

Investments

48,122,657



-

Total cash and investments

$ 59,682,415



$ 480,065

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure in this earnings release.  We believe that this supplemental information is useful to investors because it allows for an evaluation of the company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including more meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods.  Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes non-cash expenses, primarily related to derivatives and stock-based compensation.  Our executive management team uses these same non-GAAP measures internally to assess the ongoing performance of the company.

Below is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss to GAAP net loss for the 6 months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020:

RED CAT HOLDINGS

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss

(Unaudited)







Six months ended October 31,





2021



2020











Net loss



$ (4,298,373)



$ (1,105,525)

Adjustments for non-cash expenses:









Stock based compensation



1,284,023



214,122

Common stock issued for services



250,400



-

Amortization of intangible assets



32,651



-

Depreciation



5,455



-

Change in fair value of derivative liability



(273,061)



83,803

Amortization of debt discount



-



18,401

Derivative expense



-



148,587











Adjusted Net loss



$ (2,998,905)



$ (640,612)

 

